Metallica have announced a special 80s show that'll make old school fans weep with joy

Metallica have announced a special show that'll have old school followers and diehard fans of their early output salivating in excitement. In honour of Jonny Zazula, the Megaforce Records label founder who helped put Metallica on the map and who passed away earlier this year , and his wife Marsha, who died in 2021 , the Four Horsemen will be playing a special 'early years' set this November in Hollywood, Florida.

Not only will the set only feature Metallica songs from 1983-1984, but it'll feature support from NWOBHM originals, Raven!

"We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this year with a special show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022," state the band. "This night will be extra-special as we’ll be celebrating the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all.... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

"We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories. Head out to Hard Rock Live and celebrate two heavy metal pioneers and champions with us!"

"The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor," state the Zazula family. "The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable. We can't wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up...at Hit the Lights. ..Thank you."

Presale information for the show is available here: Hard Rock Live Ticket Information | Metallica.com

Metallica's first two albums, 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride The Lightning , were put out through Megaforce.