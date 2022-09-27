ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Metallica have announced a special 80s show that'll make old school fans weep with joy

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfuUs_0iBoYS6e00

Metallica have announced a special show that'll have old school followers and diehard fans of their early output salivating in excitement. In honour of Jonny Zazula, the Megaforce Records label founder who helped put Metallica on the map and who passed away earlier this year , and his wife Marsha, who died in 2021 , the Four Horsemen will be playing a special 'early years' set this November in Hollywood, Florida.

Not only will the set only feature Metallica songs from 1983-1984, but it'll feature support from NWOBHM originals, Raven!

"We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this year with a special show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022," state the band. "This night will be extra-special as we’ll be celebrating the life, legacy and achievements of Jonny and Marsha Zazula.

"Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all.... we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.

"We’ll be cooking up a special setlist for you full of songs from our days with Jonny and Marsha at Megaforce. Our main touring partner from that time, Raven, will be joining us to add to the celebration and bring back the memories.  Head out to Hard Rock Live and celebrate two heavy metal pioneers and champions with us!"

"The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents' honor," state the Zazula family. "The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable. We can't wait to witness this full-circle moment that will undoubtedly cause some raucous head-banging in Rock N Roll Heaven. Horns up...at Hit the Lights. ..Thank you."

Presale information for the show is available here: Hard Rock Live Ticket Information | Metallica.com

Metallica's first two albums, 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride The Lightning , were put out through Megaforce.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Loudwire

Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock N Roll#Weep#Megaforce Records#Nwobhm
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Speaks On Dubai Brawl, "DJ Got Smoked"

On Friday, September 23, Hollywood Unlocked revealed that 6ix9ine had gotten into a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai. According to sources, the rapper asked the DJ to play one of his songs for the crowd, but he refused. This allegedly led to the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attacking the DJ on the spot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Sara B

The Legend of La Ciguapa

La CiguapaPastels on paper. by Felix Esteban Rosario. There is a legend that originates from the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Some described a woman who lives in the woods with long black hair and backward feet—rumored to prey on farmers who are alone and lonely. She calls you in with whispers and gentle sounds; some describe whining, or soothing voices, which entices you to go to her.
wegotthiscovered.com

A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real

Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’

A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy