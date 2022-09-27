Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Confirms His Relationship With Kevin Garnett Wasn’t Good, He Is Happy Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Fixed The Problems They Had In The Past
Before the 2022-23 NBA season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to improve their roster after their abysmal last season. In order to do that, the Purple and Gold have seemingly recruited a lot of guards to the roster. So much so that there are still...
Massive News About Zach LaVine
On Monday, Zach LaVine met with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day.
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBA・
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
RJ Barrett's Viral Quote At Knicks' Media Day
On Monday, RJ Barrett met with reporters at New York Knicks media day.
3 players on the Lakers roster that could shock the world this season
The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to do much this upcoming season, even by their own fans. Los Angeles is coming off of arguably the most disappointing season in franchise history and the offseason did not yield enough change for fans to expect anything different. While things are looking...
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Reveals What Drives Him To Return To The NBA Year After Year: "My Paycheck..."
In San Antonio, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is gearing his team up for another long NBA season. While the Spurs are not expected to be very competitive in the West this season, Popovich is sure to keep them somewhat relevant as one of the wisest and most experienced voices in the league.
Yardbarker
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
The NBA has seen many stars play the game of basketball throughout its 75 years. For these players, we've seen many types, from the super athletic to players whose skill level is off the charts. We have also witnessed players who kept a low profile to players who made the...
NBA・
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
3 Chicago Bears QB replacement options if Justin Fields busts
The 2022 Chicago Bears season needs to be very telling. By the end of the year, they need to know if Justin Fields is just a few weapons away from taking this team to the next level. As of right now, he doesn’t make people around him better which is...
Fox17
Jaden Ivey at Pistons Media Day: 'I want to be a Piston for life. It runs deep'
DETROIT — Jaden Ivey spent his first Pistons media day talking about Cade Cunningham, his excitement for his rookie season, and his desire to wear a Detroit uniform. "I want to be a Piston for life. It runs deep," the rookie said. Watch his full press conference:
Best and worst-case scenarios for the Pistons’ centers
The Detroit Pistons will enter the 2022-23 season with four players who expect to get minutes at center, and there is a good chance that they all have a role. After the trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, the logjam at center was cleared a little, as Detroit now has two bigs who can play either center or power forward and two rim protectors who will play exclusively at center.
Dan Campbell offers a message to Lions fans after the rough loss in Week 3
In the aftermath of a disheartening Detroit loss that brought more than a few cries of “Same Old Lions” from a lot of fans and media members (both local and national), head coach Dan Campbell offered up some words of encouragement. During his press conference back at the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
NBA
Pistons Mailbag – WEDNESDAY, September 28
Training camp has launched and Pistons Mailbag readers want to know how newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic adds to the mix, the status of the three ex-Knicks on the roster, Cade Cunningham’s added muscle and Jaden Ivey’s Rookie of the Year chances. @djdodalu/IG: What is the expectation for Killian? More/less...
FanSided
