The Detroit Pistons will enter the 2022-23 season with four players who expect to get minutes at center, and there is a good chance that they all have a role. After the trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, the logjam at center was cleared a little, as Detroit now has two bigs who can play either center or power forward and two rim protectors who will play exclusively at center.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO