Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
Bundee Aki banned for eight games and will miss Ireland Autumn International Tests vs South Africa, Fiji
The midfielder is provisionally scheduled to miss Ireland's third and final Autumn International vs Australia too, but will become available to play in that Test should he complete a Coaching Intervention Programme. Aki was red carded for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck vs the Stormers in Cape Town on...
England captain Jos Buttler 'progressing well' in comeback from calf injury ahead of T20 World Cup
England captain Jos Buttler says he is "progressing well" as he bids to return to full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. Buttler has not played since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred but is with England on the T20 tour of Pakistan as he closes in on a comeback.
Liam Dawson: Pakistan v England series poised nicely | Chris Woakes set to return?
Liam Dawson admitted there were "a few sleepless nights" after England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Pakistan in game four of the seven-match T20 series, but the visitors could be set for a huge boost in Wednesday's fifth match. Chris Woakes could be set to return in...
World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts
Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
FIFA has opened an investigation after Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal...
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Mathieu Maynal '100%' stands by time-wasting call on Bernard Foley in Australia's defeat to New Zealand
French referee Mathieu Raynal said he "100%" stands by his controversial decision to penalise Australia's Bernard Foley for time-wasting against the All Blacks earlier this month. The Wallabies were leading the Rugby Championship test 37-34 in Melbourne when Raynal awarded them a penalty close to their own posts with less...
Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England
Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
Royal silks return as King Charles III’s horse finishes 2nd
SALISBURY, England (AP) — The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing on Thursday, with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury. Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of...
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
Luke Shaw shines but Harry Maguire and Nick Pope struggle - England player ratings
Nick Pope - 4 A game that exposed Pope's weakness with distribution even before his late error. Looked nervous under the German press when collecting back passes, with his spilled save for Kai Havertz's second goal capping a poor evening. Unlikely to oust Jordan Pickford anytime soon. Luke Shaw -...
Mercedes' long F1 wait: Will Lewis Hamilton or George Russell end 2022 win drought in final six races?
Eight straight years of domination came crashing to an end this season for Mercedes. That in itself is remarkable - but what has been even more so is the team's failure to win a race so far. Obviously they will be striving hard to do so in the remaining six...
Hummel 'tones down' branding on Denmark's World Cup kit in Qatar protest
Kit manufacturer Hummel says it does not want its branding to be visible during the World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Denmark have revealed a sponsor-less monochrome kit for the upcoming tournament in protest against the host country. In a statement marking the release of...
Four arrests made as masked Germany fans attack England supporters at pub ahead of Nations League fixture
Four arrests have been made after masked Germany 'fans' attacked England supporters at a pub ahead of Monday's Nations League fixture at Wembley, police have confirmed. Around 100 men approached a pub near the stadium two hours before kick-off and started to assault customers, the Metropolitan Police said. At least...
Formula 1 in 2023: Race calendar for record schedule, pre-season testing dates and driver line-ups
There will be a record 24 races in 2023, with a bumper schedule featuring a maiden Las Vegas Grand Prix and a return to China. March 5: Bahrain (Sakhir) March 19: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) April 2: Australia (Melbourne) April 16: China (Shanghai) April 30: Azerbaijan (Baku) May 7: Miami (Miami)
Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder
Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer on target in friendly win
England U21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany U21s at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun's seventh U21s goal, Conor Gallagher's strike and Cole Palmer's late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea's Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha's opener to send Gareth Southgate another...
National Inclusion Week: Paralympic swimming champion Hannah Russell meets para-swimmer Ethan Naisbitt
Ethan's lungs were not fully developed, and he was on a ventilator for three months. He told three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell: "My parents were told most ventilated for longer than a month will not survive. But I went against all odds and survived." With a 10 per cent chance...
Ella Toone: England squad didn't realise how much life would change after historic Euro 2022 triumph
Ella Toone has been describing the changes she's felt since England Women won the European Championships in July, sealing the nation's first major honours at senior level in 56 years. The Lionesses beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final in front of a capacity crowd to cap a momentous summer...
