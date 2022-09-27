ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

SkySports

World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts

Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
SkySports

Gareth Southgate defiant on his selection of defenders despite more Harry Maguire woes for England

Gareth Southgate remained defiant in his backing of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire but said he would consider dropping experienced players if the situation became "untenable". England came from behind to lead Germany 3-2 in the second half of their final game before the World Cup, before eventually drawing 3-3 as Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane scored for Southgate's side.
SkySports

West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
SkySports

Hummel 'tones down' branding on Denmark's World Cup kit in Qatar protest

Kit manufacturer Hummel says it does not want its branding to be visible during the World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Denmark have revealed a sponsor-less monochrome kit for the upcoming tournament in protest against the host country. In a statement marking the release of...
SkySports

Harry Maguire error-strewn but still on the plane for Gareth Southgate; Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss out – England World Cup squad ladder

Harry Maguire received Gareth Southgate's backing despite his error-strewn display against Germany, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the slide. The latest England World Cup squad ladder is here!. The Three Lions contested their final fixture before the tournament on Monday night, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in...
