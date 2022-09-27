Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Jim Harbaugh searching for first-ever win in Kinnick Stadium during Michigan's Week 5 road trip
Jim Harbaugh has not had much success winning games in Kinnick Stadium as a player and a coach at Michigan. This has been a difficult place for Harbaugh to win games at and he wants to rewrite history against Iowa. Harbaugh is 0-3 all-time in games at Kinnick Stadium. Harbaugh...
James Franklin risks family admonishing him to illustrate Penn State atmosphere
Penn State head coach James Franklin is in his ninth year as the head coach for the Nittany Lions, and during his time has built many relationships. From assistant coaches moving on to head coaching jobs, to players moving on to the NFL, Franklin was asked how well he keeps in touch with those that used to be in the program.
Jamari Howard, Florida DB for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jamari Howard is an interesting cornerback prospect for the class of 2024. On Monday, he revealed his college commitment. After drawing a host of Power 5 offers from across the country that included Alabama, Florida State and Miami, Howard committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs., Howard has intriguing size on the outside.
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 5
ESPN’s SP+ has predicted every game for Week 5, and the model compiled by Bill Connelly has produced some interesting results for every game in the B1G. For the weekend, there are 3 crossover games in the conference: Michigan at Iowa, Northwestern at Penn State and Indiana at Nebraska. In particular, the B1G Championship rematch between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines is a game to watch.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Complete preview and prediction
Ohio State opened Big Ten play right where they left off against Toledo. Many thought Wisconsin would pose a bit more of a challenge, but the Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could blink. Time to move on to the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Former Ohio...
Ohio State favored by 40.5 over Rutgers; Buckeyes have win probability of 98.3%
Ohio State is favored by 40.5 points over visiting Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 98.3 percent over the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is coming off a 52-21 drubbing of Wisconsin last Saturday night, and the Buckeyes have covered the spread in each of their two previous contests. They are 2-2 overall against the spread for the season, as they did not cover in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.
ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's odds of running the table entering Week 5
Ohio State put up 52 points and 539 total yards of offense in the blowout victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have looked good lately, scoring 174 total points over their last three games. That might be one reason why they have the best chance to go undefeated, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan
Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
