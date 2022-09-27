ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
saturdaytradition.com

Jamari Howard, Florida DB for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment

Jamari Howard is an interesting cornerback prospect for the class of 2024. On Monday, he revealed his college commitment. After drawing a host of Power 5 offers from across the country that included Alabama, Florida State and Miami, Howard committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs., Howard has intriguing size on the outside.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 5

ESPN’s SP+ has predicted every game for Week 5, and the model compiled by Bill Connelly has produced some interesting results for every game in the B1G. For the weekend, there are 3 crossover games in the conference: Michigan at Iowa, Northwestern at Penn State and Indiana at Nebraska. In particular, the B1G Championship rematch between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines is a game to watch.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#Wildcats
247Sports

Ohio State favored by 40.5 over Rutgers; Buckeyes have win probability of 98.3%

Ohio State is favored by 40.5 points over visiting Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 98.3 percent over the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is coming off a 52-21 drubbing of Wisconsin last Saturday night, and the Buckeyes have covered the spread in each of their two previous contests. They are 2-2 overall against the spread for the season, as they did not cover in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI updates Ohio State's odds of running the table entering Week 5

Ohio State put up 52 points and 539 total yards of offense in the blowout victory over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes have looked good lately, scoring 174 total points over their last three games. That might be one reason why they have the best chance to go undefeated, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan

Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy