Ohio State is favored by 40.5 points over visiting Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) and the No. 3 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have a win probability of 98.3 percent over the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is coming off a 52-21 drubbing of Wisconsin last Saturday night, and the Buckeyes have covered the spread in each of their two previous contests. They are 2-2 overall against the spread for the season, as they did not cover in wins over Notre Dame and Arkansas State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO