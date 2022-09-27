ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix holds first 'Maker Fair,' introduces students to STEM learning

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago

CHARLEVOIX — With a goal to bring hands-on technology-focused learning to Charlevoix, the elementary school hosted its first ever “Maker Fair” Friday, Sept. 24.

The fair served as a career-fair style event for students to get to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and see how the jobs translate to what they are learning in school.

There were 16 booths set up at the school, featuring local businesses as well as school offered booths.

Instructional Technology Coordinator for Charlevoix Public Schools Alexandra Braddock said the idea to hold a Maker Fair came from her interest in giving children a hands-on introduction to STEM. With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to lift, she thought it was the perfect time to bring the event to the school.

"It was an amazing event," Charlevoix Elementary School Principal John Haan said in an email. "I loved seeing the community members in our building for the first time in a several years."

Students at the fair were able to choose which stations they were interested in and work with the people operating them. Students could build with Legos, use magnets, learn about buoyancy on boats and work with dash robots.

Braddock said it was important to her that she was able to bring the introductions to younger students.

“With technology and the way the future is headed, there are so many careers out there that are unfilled in the trades and in the science, technology, engineering and math area,” Braddock said. “There's just so many jobs out there.”

The district has opportunities to get involved in CET programs in middle and high schools, but not for the younger students, she said. Offering them introductions to the topics can help them be sure they want to explore the topic further once they do get to those grade levels, she said.

“It's important that our littles know about this too, so that when they get to middle and high school … they've had some experience — whether it be from home from school or from something like this Maker Fair.”

The idea to have the fair was originally proposed in the Spring, and then Braddock used the summer months to try to recruit businesses that might be interested in having booths for the students.

She said the Maker Fair was a good opportunity for the students to gain their confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills through STEM learning. Haan said the activities opened up more opportunities for collaboration.

"The kids loved the hands-on STEM activities," Haan said. "It gave them a chance to learn from someone other than their teachers and they appreciated the interactive, collaborative nature of the stations."

There were booths set up from the elementary school, Great Lakes Energy, Charlevoix-Emmet County ISD STEM group and more.

