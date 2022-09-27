ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport

Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
CBS Miami

3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane

A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
NBC Connecticut

Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut

Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
CBS New York

Floridians arrive in Tri-State Area before Hurricane Ian's expected wrath

NEWARK, N.J. -- As Hurricane Ian gains strength along the Gulf of Mexico, some Floridians have started to hunker down, while others have opted to leave.CBS2's Kevin Rincon caught up with a few on Tuesday who flew here to the Tri-State Area.READ MORE: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 stormThe weather in our area is nothing like what's to be expected in the coming hours down in Florida, and while that state is accustomed to hurricanes, this one, many say, is different."If it does hit where it's supposed to hit, yes, our house will...
The Hill

Hurricane Ian roils Florida governor’s race

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is complicating Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist are forced to navigate the potentially treacherous political terrain caused by the storm. For DeSantis, the storm is a political make-or-break moment. On one hand,...
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Orlando Weekly

Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]

Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people. Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.
