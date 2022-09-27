Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Ian Now Tropical Storm, on Path Across Central Florida After Ravaging Coast
Ian continued to batter Florida Thursday morning after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and was about...
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
NBC New York
Catastrophic Flooding Grips Florida as Historic Churns North; See Where It's Headed Next
A still-powerful Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, churning northeast toward the Carolinas after tearing off roofs, trapping people in flooded homes and knocking out power to 2 million in southwest Florida, where it made landfall a day ago as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever do so in the United States, based on wind speeds.
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood.
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
Massachusetts residents send 22News videos from Naples as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Hurricane Ian: Devastating Pics Show Path of Destruction as Storm Batters Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian is battering the coast of Florida, leaving massive damage in its wake. One of these lasting effects of the massive storm is lowered water levels in some of the Florida bays. This comes as Hurricane Ian’s massive winds – some exceeding speeds of 150 miles per hour – are draining the waterways.
Hurricane Ian Overturns Planes at Florida Airport
Planes at a local Florida airport were reportedly overturned as Hurricane Ian begins moving into the Sunshine State. According to CBS News, at least one tornado, caused by the effects of Hurricane Ian, went through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The storm flipped several planes and then made its way to Pines Boulevard.
3 rescued, 20 missing after boat sinks off Florida during hurricane
A boat carrying migrants sank and left 23 people missing just hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday. Three people were later rescued and four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said."U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida," Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said on Twitter. "Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather."Three people were rescued in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica, the Coast Guard said at 3:30 p.m. They were...
Hurricane Ian impacts travel to and from the Hudson Valley
Florida airports in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Naples have closed. Flights from those cities to Westchester County Airport are now canceled.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? What Impacts Devastating Storm Will Have on the Tri-State
As Florida deals with the worst of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Florida with 150 mph winds, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state down the road. In short: Not much, fortunately, aside from a possibly soggy start to the weekend.
NBC Connecticut
Hurricane Ian Affecting Families With Ties to Connecticut
Rob Perotti was glued to the forecast on Wednesday as he watched Hurricane Ian take aim at Florida’s west coast, where his daughter Ali is. She works as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida, which is south of Fort Myers.
Floridians arrive in Tri-State Area before Hurricane Ian's expected wrath
NEWARK, N.J. -- As Hurricane Ian gains strength along the Gulf of Mexico, some Floridians have started to hunker down, while others have opted to leave.CBS2's Kevin Rincon caught up with a few on Tuesday who flew here to the Tri-State Area.READ MORE: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 stormThe weather in our area is nothing like what's to be expected in the coming hours down in Florida, and while that state is accustomed to hurricanes, this one, many say, is different."If it does hit where it's supposed to hit, yes, our house will...
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida hunker down as storm hits
Some Floridians with ties to Connecticut say they are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Ian roils Florida governor’s race
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is complicating Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist are forced to navigate the potentially treacherous political terrain caused by the storm. For DeSantis, the storm is a political make-or-break moment. On one hand,...
Florida men swim in storm surge, climb out on Fort Myers pier during Hurricane Ian [VIDEO]
Whenever you read a warning label, know that there's always one person who needed to be told the blindingly obvious. Or in this case, three people. Three Florida men got the bright idea to go swimming in the storm surge from Hurricane Ian near Ft. Myers' pier before the storm made landfall. They appeared to make the deeply stupid decision after going around the pier's locked gate to walk down to the end of the wave-breaking object that sticks out into the turbulent ocean.
OCEAN COUNTY: HURRICANE IAN IMPACTING FLORIDA TODAY AND JERSEY SHORE THIS WEEKEND
Good morning! Please keep the people of Florida in your thoughts and prayers as Hurricane Ian reaches the west coast today. We will update everyone with how this weather could impact our shore community on Sunday. Media and photo courtesy OCSD.
