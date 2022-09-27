Harbor Springs struggles with placement of play equipment at Zorn Park

HARBOR SPRINGS — Zorn Park City Beach in Harbor Springs is a hot spot in the city.

With easy access to the water for swimming and rafting along with a seasonal lifeguard, it’s the perfect place for a family to spend their summers. It’s even near the downtown area for people interested in grabbing food before or after their visit.

A potential draw — or repellent, depending on who you ask — for the park is gone now, however: the play structure.

Prior to 2020, an existing play structure was located at the West end of the beach on the sand. It was removed and sent to storage following safety concerns when there were higher water levels.

Now the city has $6,000 from the Petoskey Community Fund to reinstall the equipment, with plans to use the money to put in woodchips and install the equipment in the grass behind the beach. But not everyone is happy at the idea of bringing the equipment back.

Nearly a dozen of the meetings held by the city in the last month have had some sort of discussion regarding the park and what people would like to see there, with residents taking to the podium to discuss what they view is the best option for the park.

This has been addressed by the Parks and Recreation Committee, planning commission and overall board. A special meeting was held Aug. 26 just to discuss the park, as well. Now, the Planning Committee is expected to make the decision at their October meeting after tabling the agenda item at the Sept. 15 meeting.

During public comment at the Sept. 19 council meeting, nine people addressed the council regarding their concerns about the park, equipment placements and their issues with how the city has handled the decisions. Some discussions grew heated during the 25 minutes of comment, with some points having staffers from the city and members of the public speaking over one another, with growing frustration.

Some take to the podium to recommend the play structure be placed in another park or not brought back at all to preserve the view of the Little Traverse Bay. Others say they like the access to a playground, hoping it’ll return to the spot it once stood.

It makes sense why it’s a such a hot-button issue in the city. According to a 2020 report, Zorn City Park Beach was the most frequented park in the city.

The park has been a point of intense contention in the city, with residents consistently showing up to council meetings to voice their opinions on what should be done with the city place.

Harbor Springs City Manager Victor Sinadinoski said the city is working to get as much public opinion as possible regarding the placement of the structure.

“We decided to take it to the planning commission to get as much public feedback possible and for the planning commission to make a decision on the location,” he said.

The official proposal is for the play structures to move to the west side of the park, Parks and Recreation Director Rachel Roon said, though an exact location has not been decided after listening to public feedback.

She said the playground equipment can be expected to rest right off the beach between the water and the flag post. The original area has changed shape and reduced square footage, though the plan does still pend approval.

The planning commission meets Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

