ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs struggles with placement of play equipment at Zorn Park

By Karly Graham, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChPew_0iBoYIWc00

HARBOR SPRINGS — Zorn Park City Beach in Harbor Springs is a hot spot in the city.

With easy access to the water for swimming and rafting along with a seasonal lifeguard, it’s the perfect place for a family to spend their summers. It’s even near the downtown area for people interested in grabbing food before or after their visit.

A potential draw — or repellent, depending on who you ask — for the park is gone now, however: the play structure.

Prior to 2020, an existing play structure was located at the West end of the beach on the sand. It was removed and sent to storage following safety concerns when there were higher water levels.

Now the city has $6,000 from the Petoskey Community Fund to reinstall the equipment, with plans to use the money to put in woodchips and install the equipment in the grass behind the beach. But not everyone is happy at the idea of bringing the equipment back.

Nearly a dozen of the meetings held by the city in the last month have had some sort of discussion regarding the park and what people would like to see there, with residents taking to the podium to discuss what they view is the best option for the park.

This has been addressed by the Parks and Recreation Committee, planning commission and overall board. A special meeting was held Aug. 26 just to discuss the park, as well. Now, the Planning Committee is expected to make the decision at their October meeting after tabling the agenda item at the Sept. 15 meeting.

During public comment at the Sept. 19 council meeting, nine people addressed the council regarding their concerns about the park, equipment placements and their issues with how the city has handled the decisions. Some discussions grew heated during the 25 minutes of comment, with some points having staffers from the city and members of the public speaking over one another, with growing frustration.

Some take to the podium to recommend the play structure be placed in another park or not brought back at all to preserve the view of the Little Traverse Bay. Others say they like the access to a playground, hoping it’ll return to the spot it once stood.

It makes sense why it’s a such a hot-button issue in the city. According to a 2020 report, Zorn City Park Beach was the most frequented park in the city.

The park has been a point of intense contention in the city, with residents consistently showing up to council meetings to voice their opinions on what should be done with the city place.

Harbor Springs City Manager Victor Sinadinoski said the city is working to get as much public opinion as possible regarding the placement of the structure.

“We decided to take it to the planning commission to get as much public feedback possible and for the planning commission to make a decision on the location,” he said.

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

The official proposal is for the play structures to move to the west side of the park, Parks and Recreation Director Rachel Roon said, though an exact location has not been decided after listening to public feedback.

She said the playground equipment can be expected to rest right off the beach between the water and the flag post. The original area has changed shape and reduced square footage, though the plan does still pend approval.

The planning commission meets Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Contact education reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com or on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
traverseticker.com

Over 600 Housing Units On Deck In City - But Variety Is Lacking

Amid continued discussions about the region’s housing crisis, Traverse City Planning Director Shawn Winter shared a piece of good news with city commissioners Monday: 632 housing units across 16 developments are now in the pipeline within city limits, a figure that represents a 10 percent increase in the city’s overall housing stock.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
annarborfamily.com

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Springs, MI
Harbor Springs, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI

People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Playground Equipment#Lifeguard#West Side#The Planning Committee
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history

If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
BOYNE CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Woman gives birth to baby girl along Northern Michigan highway

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A quick response by a pair of law enforcement officers turned a tense situation into a joyous occasion. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy and a sergeant responded to the intersection of U.S. 37 and Center Road in Mayfield Township at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a woman in labor in a vehicle on the side of the road.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy