ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

A popular food truck debuts its storefront, and a new thrift shop is open in Marshfield | Streetwise

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
Marshfield News Herald
Marshfield News Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v52IU_0iBoYD6z00

MARSHFIELD – Want to stay up to date on all of Marshfield's latest business news? These Streetwise roundups will keep you in the know.

To share information about a business that's opening or closing or about other developments in the Marshfield area, you can email me at msiegler@gannett.com. You can also send me questions about local businesses and I'll do my best to find an answer.

Read on for more information about a new thrift shop and a local food truck's new storefront.

Benjamin Bargains & Beyond consignment shop opens

A new consignment shop is open in Marshfield.

Benjamin Bargains & Beyond, 1722 N. Galvin Ave., is a thrift store that offers clothing for kids and adults as well as toys, baby items, home decor and holiday decorations. Consigners who bring in items will receive 50% of the profit for each item that sells.

Owner Dawn Schneider said she isn't currently accepting new items, but people can follow along on the store's Facebook group for updates on intake and available items.

Schneider said she plans to change the store's hours. Beginning this weekend, the store will only be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Schneider also offers an option for local crafters. Interested crafters can rent a table at the store to sell their merchandise.

Munch A Bunch food truck debuts storefront on South Central Avenue

Munch A Bunch, a popular food truck in Marshfield, is open for carryout at its new storefront, 1504 S. Central Ave. The restaurant is in the same building as a BP gas station.

The menu offers options such as chicken wings, sandwiches, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and more.

Munch A Bunch is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Business
WJFW-TV

Special needs nonprofit comes to Lincoln County

MERRILL - A Northwoods nonprofit will soon bring their services to Lincoln County. The Opportunity Development Center will begin providing services in the Merrill community starting next week. The ODC is a nonprofit that specializes in assisting people with special needs with employment, transitioning through schooling and daily living skills.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau downtown development moves forward

A multi-million dollar downtown development project was given the green light by Wausau City Council members Tuesday after a marathon meeting that drew largely positive commentary from the public. The Foundry on 3rd will cost an estimated $44 to $48 million to build and relies on $10.8 million in public...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Thrift Shop#Thrift Store
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022

Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
onfocus.news

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
onfocus.news

Wood County K9 Wins at State Conference

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Last week, Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. More than 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double

MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash

Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Marshfield News Herald

Marshfield News Herald

343
Followers
109
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Marshfield area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at marshfieldnewsherald.com

 http://marshfieldnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy