Tallahassee seniors need Congress to preserve access to local pharmacies | Opinion

In my four decades as a pharmacist, I have seen our profession evolve time and again to better serve patients, this was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the worst health emergency in a century, communities relied on pharmacists to protect themselves from a deadly virus and pharmacists continue to demonstrate the ability to meet communities where they are and deliver essential tests, vaccines, and other services.

But patients could lose access to certain pharmacist services upon which they have come to rely on when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires as soon as October. Congress should take action to ensure patients in Florida and beyond maintain consistent access to essential health services provided by pharmacists now and during future public health threats.

Floridians rely on the nearly 5,000 pharmacies across our state to access care. Over 15 million people in Florida have received COVID-19 vaccinations, many of which have been administered by pharmacists. This has been largely possible because pharmacists are the most accessible health care providers. Nine in 10 Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy and patients visit their community pharmacist approximately twice as frequently as they visit primary care physicians.

Older Floridians have a particularly strong reliance on pharmacists to receive routine care to manage chronic conditions, such as hypertension, arthritis, or diabetes. Eighty-five % of adults 65 and older have at least one chronic care condition, and many face barriers in accessing basic health care needs. The 4.4 million Floridians 65 and older, a fifth of our state’s population, need access to care at the pharmacy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacists have been providing essential services – testing, vaccination, and treatment for COVID-19 – under temporary federal and state authorities that are set to expire with the national public health emergency. When health officials lift these authorities, older Floridians could lose access to the essential pharmacist services they have come to rely on.

Congress can take action to prevent patients from facing disruptions to care by enacting H.R. 7213, bipartisan legislation that would preserve access for Medicare beneficiaries to pharmacist services, such as vaccination and testing for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The bill would also ensure pharmacists are compensated for these services during COVID-19 and future health emergencies, something older Americans agree is important.

According to a new survey, eight in 10 older Americans want access to testing, vaccination, and treatment at the pharmacy during COVID-19 and future health emergencies. I commend Florida Representatives Darren Soto and Gus Bilirakis for cosponsoring H.R. 7213 and urge the Florida congressional delegation to support this legislation to ensure patients can continue to receive essential care and services from pharmacists.

As a fourth-generation pharmacist, I remember sitting near the counter as a young boy watching my father provide essential services for patients who visited our independent pharmacy in Daytona Beach. I have often thought about what my father and grandfather would have done to help patients during the pandemic. I know they would have gone above and beyond for their patients because that is our job as pharmacists. We won’t stop doing everything we can to meet the health needs of patients, but we need Congress to recognize just how valuable pharmacists are to aging Americans.

Bill Mincy has been a pharmacist since 1976 and is a Board of Director of PPSC, one of the oldest and largest pharmacy service firms headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

