Sen. Rubio puts conservation high on his priority list | Opinion

By Logan Luse
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
When Florida secured more than $9 million in funding for coral reef and Everglades restoration, there was a seemingly unlikely hero advocating for the environment.

Since taking office in 2011, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has fought for Florida’s environment and conservation needs. Our Florida Everglades, coral reefs, coastlines, and water infrastructure are stronger under Rubio’s dedication and leadership to work with our Florida delegation in Congress. In addition to the funding he already voted for, he requested another $725 million for FY 2022 budget and $1.5 billion in funding for South Florida Ecosystem Restoration and Everglades restoration.

Rubio even championed the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which would establish a coral reefs task force to ensure the protection of these vital ecosystems.

Rubio is a fellow Floridian – born and raised in Miami, one of four children of Cuban immigrants that came to America in the mid-1950s. He knows that being a Floridian means hot summers and warm winters, but also that when you work hard and give back to your community you get that in return. In Florida, a son of immigrants has the opportunity to build up his community as a City Commissioner for West Miami, Florida’s Speaker of the House, and now one of our U.S. Senators.

Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to travel the state of Florida with a focus on Florida’s agriculture and natural resources. I have seen how beautiful our state is from the panhandle to our Florida Keys. We have so much to protect as we continue to welcome new residents that want to call Florida their home.

On a recent kayaking adventure into our Florida Everglades, I paddled through more than 10 miles of mangroves to my destination of Hell’s Bay Chickee. Witnessing the thriving wildlife of crocodiles, fish, birds, dolphins, and native plants throughout my kayak adventure, I can’t help but think about all the support it takes to protect this 5 million-acre wonder of our world. Non-profits, engineers, biologists, government agencies, and elected officials all work together to ensure the Everglades stays healthy. Most importantly, it takes each and every one of us to fight for our state and continue to protect the land that has provided us with so much life.

As Florida continues to grow not just in population, but economically, Floridians are very fortunate to have elected officials in Congress that focus on our conservation efforts to protect our natural resources. As studies at the University of Florida’s Geoplan Center show, Florida’s population will swell to 33.7 million residents by 2070. Florida has grown its popularity for many reasons: theme parks, beaches, wildlife, lavish lifestyles, and some based solely on the political climate. As Florida continues to grow, we cannot forget about our state's unrivaled natural beauty.

Logan Luse is the Florida State Director at American Conservation Coalition Action (ACC Action). Follow him on Twitter at @loganlusee.

