Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: 2022 fish sale scheduled

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
Hunting permission for Moore Memorial Woods

The Guernsey Soil and Water Conservation District is offering hunting permission to Moore Woods. If you would like permission, you must stop the in the office located at the fairgrounds and sign a permission slip. There is a limited number of spots this year so it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call the office at 740-489-5276 or email mpollock@guernseycounty.org.

Guernsey SWCD fish sale

The Guernsey Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding its fish sale in October. All orders must be in by Oct. 13 to be submitted. Fish for sale are Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Hybrid-Bluegill, Red Ear Shell Crackers, Fathead Minnows, Channel Catfish, Japanese Koi, and White Amurs (Grass Carp). Pickup is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the soil and water office at the fairgrounds. There will be no deliveries. No phone orders will be taken and a payment must be received with your order form to be filled (cash or check). For more information, call the office at 740-489-5276 or email mpollock@guernseycounty.org.

#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Fish#Local News#Briefs#Moore Memorial Woods#Guernsey Swcd#Red Ear Shell Crackers
WTRF- 7News

Stroke survivor says you need to know the warning signs

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk, and the American Heart Association says that even a single story and teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Beverly “Bev” Crawford had a stroke 9 years ago. The stroke happened as Bev was driving to […]
WHEELING, WV
