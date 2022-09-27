ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Community meals this week

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

• Burger Night, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Galien American Legion Post 344, 402 N. Main St., Galien. Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $4.50. Karaoke and fun.

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way E., Osceola, 574-674-6712. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Kitchen Open, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, American Legion Pulaski Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 County Road 131, Bristol. Pancakes made from the mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour. Cost: $6 per person; children (ages 4 and under) free. Meet at the Feedlot Shelter, adjacent to the mill’s main parking lot.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

