Wausau, WI

50-50 Factory Outlet in Schofield is going out of business; La Prima Deli has new owners | Streetwise

By Melissa Siegler, Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago
WAUSAU – Want to stay up to date on all of the Wausau area's latest business news? These Streetwise roundups will keep you in the know.

To share information about a business that's opening or closing or about other developments in the Wausau area, you can email me at msiegler@gannett.com. You can also send me questions about local businesses and I'll do my best to find an answer.

Read on for information about a going-out-of-business sale and the new owners of a popular deli.

50/50 Factory Outlet in Schofield to close

50/50 Factory Outlet, 1512 Schofield Ave., will close its Schofield location after 40 years of providing party supplies.

The announcement on the store's Facebook page said that a going-out-of-business sale will launch Wednesday. All merchandise will be up to 50% off. The store sells party supplies, including toys, balloons, piñatas, wedding accessories and more. They also plan to sell the store's equipment, furniture and supplies.

Store hours on Wednesday will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Prima Deli has new owners

New owners have taken over operations at La Prima Deli, 529 N. Third St. in Wausau, after the former owner, Rollinda Thomas, retired after 22 years.

Christian Pfeiffer and his stepmom, Tammy Bailey, recently purchased the popular Italian deli. Pfeiffer said the menu will remain the same for the time being, but in the future, they hope to add a few menu items, including more baked goods.

Pfeiffer said they also plan to increase the hours of the restaurant in January. They plan to open for full days and on Saturdays.

