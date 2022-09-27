Windmill Island looks to new fall, winter events after another record-breaking year

HOLLAND — One of Holland's most popular attractions is once again celebrating record-setting attendance.

After breaking a decades-old record in 2021, Windmill Island Gardens eclipsed last year's mark with several weeks left in the 2022 season.

Since opening in 1965, the Dutch-themed park and gardens experienced peaks of attendance around 122,000 in 1972 and 1988. But in 2021, pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a busy summer, as the park welcomed more than 131,000 guests.

This year kicked off with nearly 75,000 visitors during Tulip Time. With a steady stream of summer visitors, park manager Matt Helmus estimates a final visitor count around 140,000, citing a marketing approach that coordinates "with community partners such as (the Holland Area Visitors Bureau) and (focuses) on our summer and fall seasons."

Over the past few years, staff have enhanced the visitor experience by refurbishing current exhibits and adding new garden areas and attractions, including themed annual gardens, updated interpretive signage, a permanent grove of larger-than-life tulip sculptures carved from trees, a pollinator garden made in conjunction with MSU and more.

Daily operations end Sunday, Oct. 2 — but the park will reopen on weekends through Oct. 16. Part of the extended season includes hosting an artisan market during Holland's Fall Fest on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8. Admission during the extended weekends is $5 for adults.

Details are also being finalized for Holland's first Magic at the Mill — a ticketed winter exhibit slated for Friday and Saturday evenings in early-to-mid December. The centerpiece is a 'tulip field' of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show.

"The windmill and park grounds will be lit up, and attractions such as the carousel, street organ, and shops will be open," Helmus said. "There will also be an opportunity for kids to greet Sinterklaas (the Dutch predecessor ofSanta Claus), along with snacks and beverages."

Tickets must be pre-purchased. Learn more at windmillisland.org.