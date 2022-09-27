ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

Future of new Portage County Health Care Center uncertain as leaders struggle with staffing crisis

By Jennifer Poyer, Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
 2 days ago
STEVENS POINT – As Portage County leaders prepare to build a new $20 million health care center, staff at the center are dealing with a staffing crisis that is causing an uncertain future for the facility.

In order to remain viable, the center must have at least 32 residents. As of Sept. 14, the number of patients at the facility was 18.

The low number isn’t because of a lack of people looking to move in, but instead, a lack of caregivers to care for them.

In August, the facility received 39 referrals. Of those, 12 could have been admitted but there weren’t enough staff to meet the needs of the additional clients. They were instead referred to other assisted-living facilities, discharged home with assistance, and in one case, the individual was discharged into homelessness, Portage County Health Care Center Director Marcia McDonald said at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Portage County Health Care Center Committee.

McDonald declined several requests from a Stevens Point Journal reporter for an interview to provide additional information about the staffing situation.

The number of residents cared for at the 70-bed center has continually decreased since 2017, according to data presented by Assistant Administrator Lynn Lingford during the Sept. 14 meeting. That year, their average census was 67.7 residents. This year, it looms at 25.9, about six clients short of where it needs to be to financially cover needed staff and building maintenance.

McDonald said at the meeting that she remembers a 2020 report that expressed concern over low census numbers. That year, there was an average of 45.5 residents.

“We’re less than half of that concerned number, and it’s two years later,” McDonald said.

Portage County Human Resources Director Laura Belanger Tess said staffing is a problem throughout the health care industry. She is working with the committee and center to determine what it will take to fill the open positions.

A couple of months ago, pay for the second shift was increased. This failed to attract outside candidates, instead, internal employees moved to the second shift. Now the day shift is short staffed.

The county is offering certified nursing assistants $16.32 per hour and benefits to join the care center. The facility is also hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and a nurse manager.

Belanger Tess said they are working to make changes to increase interest, but she doesn’t know if it will be enough to compete with the private sector.

“That’s to be determined,” she said. “We’ll have to see if what we make adjustments to will attract people.”

As concerns grow over staffing and low resident numbers, members of the committee are grappling over whether the new health care center project should move forward and enter the design stage.

Portage County Executive John Pavelski wants to hit pause on building a new health care center.

“There’s really no disadvantage to waiting two, three months. If we decide things change and things can go on as planned, that’s pretty easy,” Pavelski said during the committee meeting. “I think we’re at a good junction where we can put it on pause for a temporary situation, not a drastic situation, but a temporary situation. Find out what the questions are that need to be answered, get the objective answers that we need to those questions and then we can make that determination. That’s what makes sense to me.”

Pavelski did not respond to numerous voicemail messages and emails from a Journal reporter seeking additional information about his comments at the meeting or to clarify if a pause on the project is a possibility.

Committee Chair Vincent Miresse said moving the project forward is acting on the will of the voters, who supported a referendum in April by a vote of 9,977 to 6,848 to exceed tax levy limits and raise property taxes by up to $4.5 million for 20 years to support the cost of operation and construction of the new 32-bed health care center.

“We’re being mindful of what a large majority of Portage County residents mandated through the referendum,” he said.

Miresse declined to comment further on pausing construction on a new facility or moving in another direction when asked by a Journal reporter, saying only that he didn't know if that was happening or if it was a possibility.

Until now, the county has moved forward with the new facility by contracting TEGRA Group Inc. as an owner’s representative during the construction process. On Aug. 16, the Portage County Board approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Wold Architects and Engineering for the building schematics and design. The deadline to move forward with that $200,000 contract is Tuesday.

County Procurement Director Chris Schultz did not answer voicemail messages and emails from a Journal reporter asking if the $200,000 fee would be paid on Tuesday.

The Portage County Health Care Center Committee will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Portage County Annex Building conference room to discuss staffing and the future of the new facility.

“If we have data showing us where staffing trends are, where wages are and professionals showing us industry trends,” Miresse said, “we can get a better sense where we should be heading and where the trends are heading, before making decisions.”

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Jennifer Poyer at jpoyer@gannett.com.

