West Lafayette, IN

Roundup: County golfers reach district tourney

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Division II district golf tournament at EagleSticks will have local flavor.

River View's Thad Cox and Ridgewood's Benny Shuck earned qualifying spots as individuals after their performances on Monday at the sectional at River Greens.

Cox finished tied for fourth overall with 77 and qualified as an individual with Minerva's Case Waller and West Holmes' Trey Baker, who also shot 77. Shuck grabbed the final spot with an 83.

Defending state champion Connor Ritter, from Sandy Valley, was overall medalist with 1-under-par 71. Carrollton's Jaxon Rinkes (75), John Birong (76) and Cayden Rininger (77) were second, third and fourth, respectively, as the Warriors had five players shoot 82 or better on their way to winning the team title with 306.

Sandy Valley (328), Indian Valley (335) and Maysville (341) also qualified, as the top four teams and individuals from nonqualifying teams advanced to EagleSticks on Oct 3.

Ridgewood was 11th overall (411), as Cooper King added 89, Zach Evin 98 and Conrad Robinson 141.

Coshocton was 12th (411) with Coby Moore leading the way with 86. Gavin Mathias added 103, Carter Summers 105 and Nic Commarata 117.

River View's Caleb Kline also carded an 86 to round out individual competitors.

In the Division II sectional at Cadiz, West Muskingum won by nine shots over runner-up Rayland Buckeye Local (344). St. Clairsville was third (352) and Belmont Union Local fourth (363). The top four teams and individuals from nonqualifying teams advanced to EagleSticks with the River Greens qualifiers.

Meadowbrook's Damon Baier (84) and Ben Coss (85) and Wintersville Indian Creek's Noah Tweedy (86) claimed the other three spots. Only one team and one individual advance to the state tournament.

River View Junior High 148, St. Clairsville 169, Barnesville 192, Cambridge 259: Gavin Gress shot 32 at Cambridge Country Club to lead the Bears in a quad meet.

Colton Gress posted a 36, Clark Frischen carded a 39 and Brynn Harstine had 41 for River View.

River View also won the Junior High Invitational at Green Valley last week, posting a 255 to top St. Clairsville's 295. Gavin Gress edged his brother Colton for medalist honors on a scorecard playoff, as both shot 1-under 58.

Frischen added a 68 and Brynn Harstine, who won the girls individual title, carded a 71. River View's Makayla Gress was the girls runner-up with a 78.

Volleyball

Coshocton 25, 25, 25, Newcomerstown 4, 7, 14: Lindsey Bryant's brilliant serving and a balanced hitting attack paced the Lady Skins to a dominant win against the visiting Trojans in nonleague play.

Bryant piled up 13 aces for Coshocton (11-4), which had a whopping 25 as a team. Jalynn West had six kills and Saige Abbott and Kenedi Jackson five, while Bryant, Addy Gordon, Lacey Guthrie, Jaiden Arnold and Leah Mathias had three.

West also had eight aces and a team-high 26 assists, while Miyah Davis had 12 digs, Bryant six and Abbott four.

Coshocton's reserves won, 22-25, 24-26, as Maggie Laaper had eight kills and Sophia McFadden five.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder

