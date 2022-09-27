Biden Policies Add Nearly $5T to National Deficit

Congress is facing a government shutdown as Democrats try to drive the country further into debt.

For starters, student loan forgiveness will cost $400 billion over ten years. Overall, President Joe Biden's policies will add roughly $5 trillion to the national debt.

"The modern Democratic Party has a entire coalition of organizations that require federal funds, your tax dollars. So that money is thrown out to them because it it's important to the Democratic Party," says Grover Norquist with Americans for Tax Reform .

"The Democrats, fearing they will lose the election, they want a goodbye kiss and a lot of cash before the election, not after. They don't think they'll get it after the election. So everything that was put in is a mistake."

A looming shutdown puts Republicans in a tough spot.

"There is a danger for Republicans in saying we won't give you more money, in that he (Biden) vetoes the bill, shuts the government down and the establishment press announces the modern Republican Party shut the government down," says Norquist.

The current national debt stands at $30.9 trillion .