Medical sterilization company to invest $71 million to build facility in Burlington

By Sharon Myers, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 2 days ago

The City of Burlington has announced a California-based medical equipment manufacturing company plans to invest $71 million in building its first East Coast facility in the city.

Steri-Tek, an electron beam and x-ray sterilization company, announced this week that the company plans to construct a 150,000 square-foot facility on a 13-acre site at 1404 Anthony Road.

"The City of Burlington is pleased to be the East Coast home of Steri-Tek, and we are excited for the future of the life sciences industrial park surrounding this campus.  It took teamwork and collaboration between many governmental agencies to secure this project and we are appreciative of everyone involved,” said Burlington Mayor Jim Butler.

Founded in 2016 in Fremont, California, Steri-Tek provides X-ray and E-beam sterilization services for complex medical devices and sensitive biologic materials. The company counts as customers several industries, including medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries.

The overall investment in real and personal property for the project totals $71 million and will create 50 jobs with an average annual wage of $56,800. Steri-Tek plans to begin operations at the Burlington facility in early 2024.

“SteriTek’s new facility in Alamance County is a great addition to our already thriving biotechnology and life sciences industry,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies value our central location, skilled talent, and thriving life science ecosystem as they execute their strategies here in North Carolina.”

According to Burlington city officials, in addition to constructing the facility, Steri-Tek will purchase an additional 72 acres adjacent to their building with plans to develop a life sciences-focused industrial park. There is potential for four additional building sites to be developed, serving as a longer-term opportunity to support new life sciences investment in Burlington.

“It’s an honor to welcome Steri-Tek to Alamance County.” Reagan C. Gural, President and CEO of the Alamance Chamber of Commerce. “This project is a shining example of the collaboration happening across Alamance County for the benefit of economic development. The Chamber was proud to partner with the City of Burlington and Alamance County to successfully secure this great project.”

This project was made possible in part by the One North Carolina Fund of $95,000 from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to help with Steri-Tek’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments in a performance-based grant to help attract economic investment and create jobs.

The project has also received financial assistance from the North Carolina Community College System to be used for a Customized Training Program at Alamance Community College. The funding is designed to train workers locally to work at the facility to be adept at the different skills that sterilization will require and is an opportunity for the company to hire locally in the initial hiring process for the company.

“Alamance Community College is excited to welcome SteriTek, Inc. to Burlington, NC. Alamance Community College is committed to supporting our local Biotechnology partners, such as Steri-Tek, through customized training and our Biotechnology Center for Excellence to ensure continual access to a talented and qualified workforce,” said Dr. Algie Gatewood, President of Alamance Community College.

The City of Burlington Economic Development office worked closely with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, NC Department of Commerce, NC Department of Transportation, Alamance County, the Alamance Chamber Economic Development Foundation and Duke Energy to secure this project.

IN THIS ARTICLE
