Quincy, MI

Former Quincy man gets 5-15 years in prison for preying on disabled man

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjBd2_0iBoXBNk00

BRANCH COUNTY — A former Quincy man will spend 5-15 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled man in 2014.

David Irwin, 65, will spend a minimum of five years, six months to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct second and fourth degree.

The former Quincy resident moved to Cleveland in 2014 after a court officer questioned the relationship between Irwin and the disabled man, and the Branch County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and discovered sexually explicit photos of the victim. The victim told officers this was a prelude to Irwin sexually assaulting him.

The prosecuting attorney's investigator tracked down Irwin as part of an effort to clean up older cases.

Irwin told Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady "I just don't believe I was hurting anybody," but he apologized.

O'Grady told Irwin, "I'll be honest with you. That's kind of a spooky statement."

"The difficulty with people who are considered predators is they believe, for the victim, it's for their own good," the judge said. "They don't understand what it is like to be on the other side as a victim. They are overcome and overwhelmed by their own animal instinct."

Prosecutors also charged Irwin with embezzling the Social Security disability payments, a one-year misdemeanor.Charges were authorized in July 2014 after an investigation by Sheriff Sgt. Mike Gatke. The report indicated Irwin forced the victim to pay a car loan to Irwin from his monthly disability payment, leaving the victim with only $15 a month, the report stated.

During his 272-day stay awaiting resolution of his case, Irwin suffered a medical emergency March 31. The public defender said Irwin had bleeding in his brain. Irwin is now in a wheelchair and has difficulty speaking. He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections Medical Unit for evaluation and treatment to serve his sentence.

Irwin received credit for 333 days behind bars after his arrest in Ohio on the Branch County warrant. He is now a registered sex offender.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Prison#Violent Crime#Circuit#Social Security
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune

MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
MILFORD, IN
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
