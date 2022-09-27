Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Envision and 2023 Buick Envision when financed with GM Financial. Additionally, local market leases are available. See an example below. Buick Envision Incentives. Buick Envision discount offers in September 2022 are as follows:. Finance...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a robust $5,900 off the 2022 Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months...
gmauthority.com
2022 And 2023 Cadillac CT4 Heated, Ventilated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Cadillac CT4 customers affected by recent constraints for the heated seats and ventilated seats features are now eligible for retrofit of these features under a new GM customer satisfaction program. The new program applies to 2022- through 2023-model-year Cadillac CT4 vehicles. As GM Authority has covered several times in the...
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
electrek.co
Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM
After its massive order of Tesla vehicles, Hertz now announces another huge order of electric vehicles, this time for 175,000 EVs from GM. Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Teased Again Ahead Of Reveal: Video
To date, the 2023 Ford Super Duty has been spied and teased on numerous occasions, giving us a pretty good idea of what to expect when the redesigned pickup officially debuts tomorrow, September 27th. Now, a little over a full day prior to that event, we’re getting our best, most comprehensive look to date at the new 2023 Ford Super Duty, albeit in the form of a video teaser that was posted to Twitter by the automaker itself.
3 SUVs That Cost More Used Than New
Sometimes used SUV models can cost more than new model years. Here are three SUVs that cost more as used models. The post 3 SUVs That Cost More Used Than New appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
FOXBusiness
Hertz to order 175K electric vehicles from General Motors through 2027
Rental car giant Hertz agreed to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The deal with GM comes as Hertz is looking to create the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America. The company has set a goal to electrify one-quarter of its fleet by the end of 2024. As part of the deal, Hertz will buy Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and BrightDrop vehicles.
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
Did You Know GM Copied Ford’s SecuriCode Keypad?
GMGM apparently started making its own version in 2015, which is very similar to Ford's keypad entry system.
gmauthority.com
Most Corvette Z06 Buyers Want Every Possible Option
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is dripping with curb appeal, even in its most basic form. That said, the options on offer make the new mid-engine sports car even more desirable – no surprise then that most Corvette Z06 buyers want every possible option available. In a recent presentation...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. Russia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’. The new...
gmauthority.com
1988 Pontiac Trans Am GTA Mecum Chicago Auction Bound
For the 1982 model year, the Pontiac Firebird and Pontiac Trans Am received a complete redesign. The wheelbase shrunk from 108.2 inches to 101, and overall length was eight inches shorter than the previous generation. The new model went on a serious diet, losing 500 pounds from the second generation. The windshield had a 62-degree rake, the most aggressive in GM history. The side glass was flush mounted, and the rear end morphed to a hatchback style. Headlights were electrically operated pop-ups.
gmauthority.com
All-New 2023 Buick Envista Now On Sale In China
Following the world debut of the all-new 2023 Buick Envista in China at the end of August, General Motors has just announced that Buick’s new compact crossover is now on sale in the Asian country. The SAIC-GM joint venture officially launched the all-new 2023 Buick Envista on September 23rd...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Announced In The Middle East
Hot on the heels of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s official unveiling on September 26th, General Motors just announced the latest evolution of Chevrolet‘s heavy-duty truck in the Middle East market. The automaker’s Middle East affiliate announced comprehensive enhancements to the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, confirming that...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Suburban RST Riding On Vossen HF6-5 Wheels
The latest twelfth-generation Chevy Suburban brings a commanding road presence wherever it goes, but with just a few choice upgrades, this iconic full-size SUV looks even more impressive. Such is the case for this particular example rolling out on a set of Vossen HF6-5 wheels. Let’s start with the wheels....
gmauthority.com
GM Wants Employees Back In The Office Three Days A Week
GM announced that it has changed its policies regarding remote work as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, calling its workers back to the office for three days a week. A report by Automotive News indicates that the automaker has amended its flexible “Work Appropriately” guidelines, which allowed its white-collar workers to work remotely more often. Under these guidelines, salaried workers that worked from home during the peak of the pandemic could continue to perform their duties remotely, although it’s worth noting that Work Appropriately was not an official policy, but rather a so-called “shared mindset.”
US News and World Report
Ford, GM Upgrade Their Heavy-Duty Pickup Profit Machines
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. The problem: How to modernize the largest combustion pickups to keep demand strong...
