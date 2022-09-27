Read full article on original website
Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home
A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family. The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.
