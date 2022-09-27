Several teens identified in recent graffiti reports

Several juveniles and one adult were arrested following a Watertown Police Department investigation into multiple calls reporting spray painted graffiti on Sept. 18.

The vandalism reports were at the Skate Park in the 300 block of 14th Street Southwest; a building in the 10 block of Second Street Southeast, and a building in the 10 block of South Broadway Street, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

With the assistance of parents and citizens, several juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16 years of age, and one 18-year-old adult were identified as being involved.

The first-time offending juveniles will be referred into a diversion program at the Boys and Girls Club, according to the release. This program is for first-time offenders who are between the ages of 10-18. The juveniles will pay a fee, meet regularly with a coordinator and participate in activities such as prevention classes and community service projects.

The juveniles who are repeat offenders will be referred to the State's Attorney Office for consideration of charges.

The adult involved, who is not from Watertown, is facing charges of vandalism and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.