ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Several teens identified in recent graffiti reports

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNaW9_0iBoUrPD00

Several juveniles and one adult were arrested following a Watertown Police Department investigation into multiple calls reporting spray painted graffiti on Sept. 18.

The vandalism reports were at the Skate Park in the 300 block of 14th Street Southwest; a building in the 10 block of Second Street Southeast, and a building in the 10 block of South Broadway Street, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

With the assistance of parents and citizens, several juveniles ranging in age from 13 to 16 years of age, and one 18-year-old adult were identified as being involved.

The first-time offending juveniles will be referred into a diversion program at the Boys and Girls Club, according to the release. This program is for first-time offenders who are between the ages of 10-18. The juveniles will pay a fee, meet regularly with a coordinator and participate in activities such as prevention classes and community service projects.

The juveniles who are repeat offenders will be referred to the State's Attorney Office for consideration of charges.

The adult involved, who is not from Watertown, is facing charges of vandalism and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Brookings police respond to individual in crisis in high school parking lot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police responded to a welfare check at the Brookings High School Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department says an individual was in crisis in the parking lot. Officers, as well as school staff, located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get the individual to voluntarily exit the vehicle. He was then taken to the Brookings Hospital for evaluation. The Brookings Police Department says at no time were any students or staff at the school in any danger. School administrators identified the male as a former student at Brookings High School.
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Group responsible for graffitti in Watertown identified

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say several juveniles and one 18 year-old adult have been identified as being responsible for recent graffitti vandalism at Watertown’s skate park and two other locations. Police Captain Kirk Ellis says the juveniles who are first time offenders will be referred into a diversion program...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drug bust, trail safety, Dead Men Don’t Talk, lunch bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here’s the latest in what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Two men are in jail following a drug bust involving meth and fentanyl in Brookings. A convicted sex...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings man charged for hit and run, assault

A Brookings man is facing charges after a Saturday night hit and run accident. Police Sergeant Joel Perry says it was reported about 9:30 pm on the 100 block of Medary Avenue. A man identifed as 20-year-old Cody Aiken reportedly hit a vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby residence. On the way there, a man grabbed Aiken and tried to hold him. Aiken punched the man and went to the house.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Two arrested after high-speed pursuit in Roberts County

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Two wanted people were arrested after a pursuit in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says a Sisseton Police Officer saw Jasmine Dumarce and Jordan Cloud driving in town. Authorities say the two were parole absconders and are suspected in a theft in Watertown. The officer tried to pull them over, but they sped off at speeds over 110 miles an hour.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Vandalism#Girls Club#State
KELOLAND TV

Authorities searching for missing woman

WHITE HORSE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing woman. Shawn LeBeau, who also goes by Lamb, was last seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17 LeBeau was driving a red four-door Chevy Cobalt. Anyone...
WHITE, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders

Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
RUTLAND, SD
agupdate.com

Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration

Kory Anderson was five days old when he went to his first steam tractor show, so maybe it’s no surprise he took it on as a hobby. “Hobby,” is perhaps too loose of a term. The Andover, South Dakota man, who had been fascinated with steam tractors since...
ANDOVER, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown receiving $1.1 million grant for development of new industrial park

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the city of Watertown, South Dakota, for construction, water, and roadway infrastructure improvements to establish a new industrial park. This infrastructure and industrial park...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

424
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy