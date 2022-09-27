ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Negative polling for Wisconsin's top candidates is setting the stage for 'unpopularity contests' in the 2022 elections

By Craig Gilbert
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
We often think of our elections as popularity contests, but sometimes they are closer to the opposite.

They are more like unpopularity contests.

The election of 2022 may be one of those elections.

In the most recent Wisconsin poll by the Marquette Law School, almost every important political figure in both parties was “under water,” meaning more voters viewed these politicians negatively than viewed them positively.

This was true of our sitting president (Democrat Joe Biden), our politically active former president (Republican Donald Trump), our governor (Democrat Tony Evers), his opponent (Republican Tim Michels), and both U.S. senators (Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson).

The only exception was Johnson’s Senate opponent, Democrat Mandela Barnes, though his rating was just barely positive and was heading in a negative direction.

Marquette pollster Charles Franklin suspects that by the eve of the 2022 election, every major officeholder (president, governor, senator) and every candidate for major office will be under water in Wisconsin.

That has never happened at the end of a campaign cycle since Marquette began polling in Wisconsin in early 2012.

Instead, we’ve had election seasons where both the Democratic president (Barack Obama) and the Republican governor (Scott Walker) had a positive job rating (2012); where sitting senators from different parties (Baldwin and Johnson) were both above water (2020); where opposing candidates for Senate (Johnson and Russ Feingold) both had positive ratings (2016); and where neither candidate for governor (Walker nor Evers) was below water (2018).

“In the past, most candidates were above water on favorability,” Franklin said. “That was especially true of presidential candidates. But since 2016, when we saw both presidential candidates under water, we’ve seen more candidates (in the) net negatives, and now we’re seeing it in state races as opposed to just high-visibility presidential campaigns.”

4 explanations for negative views of the candidates

Why is the public so down on politicians right now?

Here are four possible explanations, some of them interrelated:

  • In our polarized political era, prominent politicians are almost uniformly disliked by voters in the other party, which means they start out, or end up, with almost half the electorate automatically against them, driving down their popularity.
  • The public mood is “grumpy,” as Franklin puts it, amid persistent inflation, the aftermath of the pandemic, concerns about crime and abortion rights, and alarm on both sides of the political divide about the state of our democracy. For more than a year, a majority of Wisconsin voters have said the state is on the “wrong track.” This helps explain why many politicians are struggling with not just voters in the opposing party but independent voters as well. In the latest Marquette survey, every politician polled had either a negative approval rating or a negative favorability rating among independents.
  • The two major parties are led by unpopular figures who are a political drag on other politicians in their party. Biden is suffering from the public’s general discontent, unhappiness with conditions in the country and questions about his leadership, fueled by his age. Trump is an unusually disliked former president who actively asserts his primacy in the GOP, is constantly in the news and has been under fire since he left office for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election and his possession of classified documents seized by the FBI last month.
  • We’re in the thick of an expensive and bitter campaign. Voters are seeing millions of dollars’ worth of TV ads attacking candidates in both parties. We’ve noted above why some major officeholders have high negatives. Negative campaign ads help explain why challengers have high negatives. These candidates typically start out with lower name recognition. They are blank slates to many voters. This makes them more vulnerable to being portrayed negatively in ads. That has been happening to both Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, and Barnes, the Democratic candidate for Senate.

In the Marquette Law School poll conducted Sept. 6-11, 40% of registered voters in Wisconsin approved of Biden’s performance and 55% disapproved, for a “net” negative rating of minus 15. That 40% approval is tied for Biden’s lowest ever in the poll.

Trump's negatives grow post-presidency

Trump had a popularity rating of minus 20 (38% favorable, 58% unfavorable). That 58% negative rating matches Trump’s highest since before he got elected president in 2016.

It is not typical of former presidents to grow more unpopular after leaving office. When Marquette polled on former presidents Obama and George W. Bush in late 2020, both had very positive ratings (Democrat Obama had a net favorability rating of plus 25 and Republican Bush was plus 24).

Evers had a net job rating of minus 3 in the September survey (44% approve, 47% disapprove). This was Evers’ worst net approval rating in this poll since he took office and only the second time he has been under water.

Johnson had a net favorability rating of minus 8 (39% viewed him favorably and 47% unfavorably); that 47% unfavorable rating matched his highest ever in Marquette’s polling.

Baldwin had a net rating of minus 3 (37% favorable, 40% unfavorable), only the second time she has been under water since the end of 2019.

Among the two challengers for major office on the ballot, Republican Michels had a net rating of minus 5 (34% favorable and 39% unfavorable), and Democrat Barnes had a rating of plus 1 (33% favorable and 32% unfavorable). This made Barnes the only one of all these politicians with a positive rating among registered voters in the September survey.

But the numbers deteriorated for both Barnes and Michels since their primary victories in August, when Michels’ rating was neutral (33% favorable and 33% unfavorable), and Barnes’ rating was plus 15 (37% favorable and 22% unfavorable).

One big reason for this decline is that challengers tend to come out of their primaries with higher name ID among voters in their own parties, who view them positively. As they become better known among voters in the other party, that drives their numbers down. Often their negatives rise among independents as well when they come under fire in the ad wars.

History suggests we can expect this downward trend to continue for both of these challengers.

A look back at Marquette’s polling over the past 10 years shows that perceptions of incumbents in races for governor and Senate grew slightly more positive on average in the final month and a half of the fall campaign. But perceptions of most nonincumbent candidates grew markedly more negative.

Are these popularity ratings captured in the polling a good guide to the outcome of an election?

Often, though not always. The most striking recent example we’ve had in Wisconsin of a personally unpopular candidate winning a big election was Trump in 2016. He was viewed unfavorably by 62% of voters in Marquette’s final pre-election poll and by 64% of voters in the Wisconsin exit poll conducted by major news organizations. But lots of people who disliked Trump voted for him anyway, in part because they also disliked his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The only other major Wisconsin contest over the past decade where both candidates were below water in Marquette’s final pre-election poll was the 2012 Senate race between Democrat Baldwin and Republican Tommy Thompson. Baldwin’s numbers were less bad than Thompson’s, and she won.

Pollster Franklin suggests we keep an eye on two things when looking at these popularity ratings between now and Election Day. One is the candidates’ ratings with independent voters. While the perceptions of partisan voters are almost baked in, the perceptions of independents are a much bigger variable.

The other is the relative popularity of competing candidates. At a time when popularity is hard to achieve, which contestant is less unpopular?

It’s possible that by the end of the campaign some of the politicians cited above will see their polling numbers climb back into positive territory.

But I am not sure I’d bet on it.

Instead, the 2022 election has the makings of a race to the bottom: a costly ad war damaging to challengers; the absence of popular incumbents; two parties with unpopular national leaders; and a persistently pessimistic electorate.

Comments / 74

Shirley Ward
2d ago

My problem with campaign adds for the upcoming election is nothing but lies about the other candidate. The ads have very little to do with the platforms they are running on.

Reply(10)
36
Richard S
1d ago

I think people are ready to kick out both parties and start fresh. no more rich people only middle class or lower for political positions

Reply
12
ALm @ FACTS COUNT
1d ago

The 20% rating of President Trump was do to the lying and blocking of the truth by the media. And at the top of the list was the FALSE DOSSIER BOUGHT AND PAID FOR BY HILL LIER AND THE DEMOCRATS. And second was the false impeachment brought by the lying democrats.

Reply(4)
11
