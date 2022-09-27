Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Agree To Join ISAC Survey Related To Pipelines
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors agreed to take part in a survey this week through the Iowa State Association of Counties dealing with the proposed carbon dioxide pipelines. The discussion had during Tuesday’s regular meeting involved several board members, including Kim Wermerson, saying they...
Candidates For Clay County Attorney Square Off In Public Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The two candidates vying for votes to be Clay County Attorney squared off Wednesday evening in a public forum giving local media and voters and opportunity to ask questions. One issue that seems to be getting the most attention in the race is the political affiliation...
Iowa Bankers Association Recognizes Conovers With Leadership Award
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Bankers Association has announced honors to local brothers in the form of a special award. Neal and Dwight Conover were presented with the annual James A. Leach Leadership Award on Tuesday at the IBA Annual Convention. The brothers share 100 years of banking experience...
2022 Spencer Chamber Annual Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting was held Tuesday night. Chamber Director Sheriffa Jones announced the very first winner of the Spirit of Spencer Award is Spencer Radio Group’s President and General Manager, Dave Putnam. The Spirit of Spencer award was formerly...
Camping rates to go up in O'Brien County parks
SUTHERLAND—Camping and cabin rates are set to go up next summer in O’Brien County parks. The modest rate increases will coincide with a new online cabin reservation system intended to provide overnight guests with a more streamlined booking experience. It will ease the burden on conservation department staff,...
Several fire departments respond to a fire at Casey's in Hull, Iowa
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire that destroyed Casey's Convenience Store in Hull, Iowa Wednesday morning. That fire broke out in the kitchen around 7 a.m. at the store which is located on the corner of Highway 18 and K-52. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley responded to the scene.
Due Date For First Half Property Taxes Nears
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Treasurer LeAnn Black has an important message for property owners regarding tax payments. Property tax information can be obtained at iowatreasurers.org or by contacting your local Treasurer. In order to avoid penalty all payments must either be received or post marked by the end of business on Friday.
Two Speed Limit Changes Coming To County Roads Near Orleans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay to lower a pair of speed limits in the Orleans area Tuesday morning. County Engineer Dan Eckert told the board the first change was just outside of town on County Road M-56 where one direction is currently traveling 25 miles per hour and the other 55.
Del’s Garden Center Talks Preparing For First Freeze
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It looks like Mother Nature is ready to unleash her first found of freezing conditions of the season on at least parts of the area tonight which means those with outdoor plants they want to save should take some action. Bob Fullhart from Del’s Garden Center...
Buena Vista County World War II Vet Awarded Medals
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A World War 2 Veteran from Buena Vista County has finally been awarded the medals he earned 80 years ago. US Senator Joni Ernst made the official presentation to Stanley Peterson. Peterson’s nephew Todd says the Buena Vista County Veterans staff discovered the medals...
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Combine Fire Near Sibley Causes Likely Over A Half Million Dollars In Damage To Combine, Soybeans
Sibley, Iowa– A newer combine and 40 to 50 acres of soybeans were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, September 25, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 1:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near Redwing Avenue and 130th Street, two and a half miles east of Sibley and four north.
Paullina woman jailed on forgery charge
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on O’Brien County warrants for forgery and third-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from her applying for a title for a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a forged bill of sale on March 29, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Five charged in connection with party
SHELDON—Five people face charges after the Sheldon Police Department shutdown an underage drinking party at Prairie Trail Village about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Twenty-three-year-old Trey Thompson Jones of Swisher, 23-year-old Paden Glenn Maschman of Sheldon and 19-year-old George Craig Ehrig Jr. of Ida Grove were each arrested on a charge of public intoxication after they were found running through the parking lot and attempting to hide, according to the incident report.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
