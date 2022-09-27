ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale thrift center helps local women’s shelter replace bicycles

By Elyse Apel
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago
HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Community Thrift recently partnered with community members to help replace the bikes of a local women’s shelter.

Domestic Harmony, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence, received a truckload of bikes of all different sizes, for both children and adults.

The bikes serve many purposes at the shelter.

“Women and children arrive there most often with nothing, sometimes without a vehicle,” Community Thrift officials said in a prepared statement. “Having the bikes gives the mothers and children a way to have outside therapy, exercise, and a way to get to the store or court.”

Community Thrift not only organized the effort by the community to donate bikes, but it also made any repairs necessary to all the gifted bikes so they were all in working order when Domestic Harmony received them.

Hannah Jordan, executive director of Domestic Harmony, said the community went above and beyond in helping the shelter.

“It’s just so cool because we’ve never had kids’ bikes here.”

Jordan said the bikes are already being put to use.

“One of the stories that have happened since the bikes got here is that a family that is staying in the shelter was able to take a family bike ride together,” she said. “It was cool to witness because it was such a bonding moment.”

The bikes aren’t the only way Community Thrift has helped serve the shelter.

“Often our clients come in with nothing and it’s so great to have a partnership with Community Thrift where they can go there and shop for what they need, free to them at zero cost,” Jordan explained.

Jordan said community partnerships are essential in helping Domestic Harmony assist community members in need.

“Everybody has different resources and talents and that’s what allows non-profits to serve people in need,” Jordan said, “We are very thankful for the bikes and how Community Thrift helps us on so many levels.”

Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

