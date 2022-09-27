Hillsdale College announces new pistol range at Shooting Sports Center

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale College announced the construction of the Ailes Action Shooting Range at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. The new rifle and pistol range will provide new shooting sports opportunities at Hillsdale’s state-of-the-art range facilities.

“The shooting sports have been growing in the Hillsdale area and across the country,” said Jim Dugan, director of the Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. “The addition of this new action range increases the variety of what we can offer at the Halter Center.”

The Ailes Action Shooting Range features three 30-yard pistol bays, a 40-yard pistol bay, and a 100-yard rifle range. The primary impetus for the range’s construction was the establishment and success of Hillsdale College’s new action shooting team, which won its first national championship at its very first such competition.

“Our students are extremely disciplined,” said Adam Burlew, the action shooting team’s head coach. “They trained dutifully for months, and I’m proud of their performance under pressure.”

In addition to hosting the action shooting team’s practices and competition, the Ailes Action Shooting Range will be used for youth and community education, the College’s Ladies for Liberty and Couples for Liberty shooting camps, and action shooting leagues. It also will be open for use by members of the Halter Center. Annual memberships are available to the general public.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“Hillsdale College is proud to support the shooting sports at all levels — as the official home of USA Shooting, of our collegiate teams, and of local high school and community leagues and activities,” said Dugan. “If you haven’t already, please come visit us.”

To learn more about the hours of the Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu.