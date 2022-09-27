ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale College announces new pistol range at Shooting Sports Center

By Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 2 days ago

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale College announced the construction of the Ailes Action Shooting Range at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. The new rifle and pistol range will provide new shooting sports opportunities at Hillsdale’s state-of-the-art range facilities.

“The shooting sports have been growing in the Hillsdale area and across the country,” said Jim Dugan, director of the Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. “The addition of this new action range increases the variety of what we can offer at the Halter Center.”

The Ailes Action Shooting Range features three 30-yard pistol bays, a 40-yard pistol bay, and a 100-yard rifle range. The primary impetus for the range’s construction was the establishment and success of Hillsdale College’s new action shooting team, which won its first national championship at its very first such competition.

“Our students are extremely disciplined,” said Adam Burlew, the action shooting team’s head coach. “They trained dutifully for months, and I’m proud of their performance under pressure.”

In addition to hosting the action shooting team’s practices and competition, the Ailes Action Shooting Range will be used for youth and community education, the College’s Ladies for Liberty and Couples for Liberty shooting camps, and action shooting leagues. It also will be open for use by members of the Halter Center. Annual memberships are available to the general public.

“Hillsdale College is proud to support the shooting sports at all levels — as the official home of USA Shooting, of our collegiate teams, and of local high school and community leagues and activities,” said Dugan. “If you haven’t already, please come visit us.”

To learn more about the hours of the Hillsdale College John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, visit shootingsports.hillsdale.edu.

1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Discusses Possible $200 Parade Fee

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will consider whether or not to add a fee to certain parades in the City. City Administrator Greg Elliott explains why the group is considering the fees…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and...
ADRIAN, MI
