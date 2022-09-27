ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

One of Wisconsin's largest companies, owned by politically active billionaire Diane Hendricks, is opening its first Milwaukee location.

By Tom Daykin, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
One of Wisconsin's largest privately held companies — owned by politically active billionaire Diane Hendricks — plans to open its first Milwaukee location on the city's far northwest side.

ABC Supply Co. plans to lease a building at 11200 W. Heather Ave. for a 61,900-square-foot distribution center with a 6,200-square-foot office.

Beloit-based ABC Supply, which sells roofing, siding and other building materials, plans to initially have 15 to 25 employees at the operation, located within Towne Corporate Park-Granville business park.

That workforce could eventually expand to around 30 employees, said Dan Jeziorski, an ABC Supply real estate asset manager.

The company plans to lease the building for 15 years, with around $1.5 million in renovations happening at the property, Jeziorski said at a Monday Plan Commission hearing.

The commission approved plans for the site, which will include an outdoor storage area.

The building was previously leased to a mechanical heat-treating company and has been vacant for three years.

ABC Supply is No. 2 on this year's Wisconsin 75.

The Wisconsin 75 is an annual list of the state's 75 largest private and closely held companies ranked by revenue. The list is prepared by consulting firm Deloitte.

The companies are ranked by annual revenue, with Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. the top-ranked listing.

ABC Supply has around 800 locations nationwide totaling more than 14,000 employees, Jeziorski said.

Hendricks is the company's co-founder. She is known for her philanthropy as well as making large donations to Republican political candidates.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Lanna Mama
2d ago

I'm just happy someone with obvious business knowledge is bringing good jobs to the Northside. it would contribute and help up to 30 families. sounds perfect and she signed a 15 year lease. line up for that job which just sounds like a parts and food logostic hub so....a warehouse. I think it's great and hope everything works out and more people can look at the same type of business model and bring more good jobs to the Northside. especially knowing most people depend on steady transportation. it's a perfect location close to many different transport options for workers should they need it. I wish them all well.

Peepers
2d ago

Ahhhhh Smell that ? The sweet smell of freshly cut roses 🌹 mmmmmm, oops, I beg your pardon, that’s the smell of a conservative Republican freshly coming to Milwaukee. Sooooooo easy to confuse the two. 😐

Richard S
1d ago

Glad someone is bringing jobs and not more storage space with next to no jobs. I do dislike politics always brought into a article like this though. It's about the jobs not the person running the companies political interests

