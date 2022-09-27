ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurella's Kitchen: September is perfect for applesauce

By Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201s1m_0iBoTo2T00

As with all things, time seems to turn the tide even on what we consider mainstays. Looking back over the course of my generation alone, the boomers, much has changed.

I remember helping my mom prepare produce for storage all throughout my childhood.

We started in summer by making jam from fresh-picked berries and concluded the season making applesauce in the hopes that there would be enough left to preserve. You’d be hard-pressed to find this activity going on in most homes today. That's sad, because many people won't experience the immense pleasure that comes from making your own, not to mention how incredible freshly made preserves can taste, which in my book makes them priceless.

Unfortunately, when you want to get things fast, especially food, the tradeoff is sacrificing amazing flavor and nutrition that can only be found in fresh food.

In fact, I my mother pontificating on the subject one afternoon, “Processed foods do not contain the nutrition our body depends on to exist. That is why it’s called ‘junk food!’”

Thinking she was merely trying to deprive us of the delight of dipping our hands into a bag of something oily and crisp, I hadn't considered the consequences of a poor diet until I met someone who, due to a junk-food life, ended up living a short life. In one of our last lucid conversations she said, “What’s crazy is that most of us don’t even realize that the food we eat not only lacks vital nutrition our body needs, but that it really doesn’t taste anywhere near as good as real food, so why do we eat junk food?”

I could hear both my mother’s and my friend’s words hauntingly echo in my head while tasting some applesauce I made recently from scratch. There is such a delightful difference in freshly made applesauce that tasting it instantly reminded me of childhood and brought a tear to my eye.

“I cannot believe how aromatic and flavorful this applesauce is,” I said, sighing. “Wow!”

It was indeed, as my dear departed friend had said, crazy what a homemade food as simple as applesauce can do.

Fresh, wholesome applesauce is so easy to make and delivers incredible health benefits along with crazy-fresh aroma and flavor, making it time we all get saucy. Enjoy!

Laura Kurella is a nationally award-winning recipe developer and food columnist who loves to share recipes from her Michigan kitchen. She welcomes comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.

Sweet ‘n’ spicy applesauce

6 pounds apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

1 cup raw apple cider

juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon natural mineral sea salt

Optional spices: Nutmeg, maple syrup, allspice, butter

In a large pot, combine prepped apples with cider, lemon, sugar, salt and spices. Place over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, then mash with a fork, potato masher, or for smoother texture, pulse apple mixture in a blender or food processor to reach desired consistency. Season to taste, if desired. Transfer to sterile jars or a large bowl. Enjoy warm or cold. Store in the refrigerator for 7-10 days. Prep time: 15 min; Cook time: 25 min; Total time: 40 min; Yield: 12 servings.

Pure ‘n’ simple applesauce

4 apples - peeled, cored and chopped

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup unrefined cane sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon natural mineral sea salt

In a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine apples, water, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Cover, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, then cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the apples are soft. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly, then mash with a fork, potato masher, or for smoother texture pulse apple mixture in a blender or food processor to reach desired consistency. Prep time: 10 min; Cook time: 20 min; Total time: 30 min; Yield: 4 servings.

Applesauce in an instant pot

4 large Granny Smith or Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

4 large Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

1 cup water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon natural mineral sea salt

Peel and core apples into an instant pot. Add water, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt, then stir to combine. Secure lid and cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes. Do a controlled quick release or allow the pressure to naturally release. Mash apple mixture a few times with a potato masher, if desired, or for a smoother texture, pulse mixture in a blender or food processor to reach desired consistency. Transfer to a large sterile jar or bowl. Adjust seasonings as desired. Enjoy warm or cold. Store in the refrigerator for 7-10 days. Prep Time: 5 mins; Cook Time: 15 mins; Total Time20 mins; Yield: 8 servings ( 5-6 cups sauce).

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

