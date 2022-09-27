Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
The Oakland Press
Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man
A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police seek bank robber who implied he had a gun
Royal Oak police are investigating a bank robbery on Tuesday and seeking to identify a suspect. Police got a 911 call after the 4:41 p.m. robbery from an employee at the Huntington Bank, 4609 Crooks Road, south of 14 Mile Road. Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter said the face-masked...
The Oakland Press
Muslim association seeks monetary damages in fight over mosque
A Muslim community group is asking a federal court to require the city of Troy to pay $1.95 million in attorney fees and actual and punitive damages after it won a lawsuit accusing the city of religious discrimination. The mosque opened several weeks ago in a building that formerly housed...
The Oakland Press
2 arrested for alleged threat against Farmington High
Two Farmington High School students were arrested last week for allegedly posting threats of gun violence on social media. The students, who are juveniles, posted they were going to “shoot up the school” on Sept. 19, said Farmington Public Safety Deputy Director Bob Houhanisin. Farmington police searched their...
The Oakland Press
Passenger dies days after Adams Road crash
A Rochester Hills man who had been a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a Sept. 20 crash has died, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Suk-Joon Ham, 74, died Sept. 24 while hospitalized, four days after the crash. The collision happened at the...
The Oakland Press
Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks
A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
The Oakland Press
Missing teenage girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl who was missing from Southfield has been found safe in the city of Detroit. Police are requesting assistance from the public to find a missing teenage girl. Ka’Mya Maddox left her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads on Sept. 25 after a disagreement with her guardian, police said. She is believed to be in Detroit and is missing voluntarily, police said.
The Oakland Press
Free walk-up Narcan training coming Wednesday
Anyone who wants to get naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, can get it without a prescription at many, but not all, pharmacies. That’s one reason nurse Denise Harris, founder of Healing Hearts Safety Services, has volunteered to provide free training and two free doses of the lifesaving drug during a one-hour session Wednesday in downtown Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony
Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
The Oakland Press
Early voting in Michigan is now underway
Election Day is Nov. 8 but election officials are urging voters to be ready as early as possible, especially if they plan on getting an absentee ballot. Here’s what you need to know to cast a ballot. In-person early voting started Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Michigan’s Secretary of...
The Oakland Press
Clinton River Trail gets new safety features
Walkers, bikers and others who enjoy the Clinton River Trail will find new safety features, thanks to a $750,000 project led by Friends of the Clinton River Trail. The Clinton River Trail is a 16-mile multi-use path linking Sylvan Lake, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Rochester. Now it has safer crossings at Orchard Lake Road and Pontiac Drive; ADA-compliant road crossings; two new bridges over the Clinton River; and vertical metal posts (called bollards) to keep vehicles off the trail.
The Oakland Press
Kitten hailed a hero for saving family poisoned by carbon monoxide
A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.
The Oakland Press
Domestic violence awareness walk this Sunday, first 500 to register get free t-shirts
An effort to spread awareness about domestic violence is happening this Sunday in Southfield. The approximately two-mile “2022 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting and ending at the Southfield municipal campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. To participate, walkers must register at http://walktoraiseawarenessofdv.qmigroupinc.com.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Schools seeks sinking fund millage renewal
Royal Oak school district voters will be asked in the November 8 election to renew a millage for the district’s building and site sinking fund. If approved, the 1-mill renewal for 10 years would generate $3.4 million in funds in its first year. “This is important to maintain our...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond
• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
The Oakland Press
Historical society launches barn preservation project
The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
The Oakland Press
Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Southfield
A Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening Thursday, Sept. 29 in Southfield. Located at 28550 Telegraph Road, it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to a press release. The franchise owner/operator of the Southfield location is Matthew Leverett, who was...
The Oakland Press
New school board member appointed in Ferndale
The newest member of the Ferndale Schools Board of Education is a former teacher. Mary Fulmer was appointed to the board last week and sworn in by Board President Sandra Dukhie. Fulmer earlier in her career worked as a teacher in adult literacy in Baltimore, Md. “Unlike my own positive...
The Oakland Press
Enjoy a cocktail at these 5 metro Detroit distilleries this fall
Michigan is well-known for its booming craft beer and wine industries, but not as many people may know about Michigan-made spirits gaining acclaim across the state. From vodka and gin to whiskey and brandy, Michigan’s spirit offerings are as diverse as the distilleries that produce them, with many of the state’s established wineries and breweries moving into the spirits market.
