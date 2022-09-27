Read full article on original website
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
The Oakland Press
New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony
Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
Livonia elementary school principal says 2nd grader brought knife to school, pulled it out on the playground
Some Livonia elementary school parents were on edge Wednesday after learning a young student brought a knife to school on Tuesday. The principal at Cleveland Elementary School says no one was injured.
The Oakland Press
New school board member appointed in Ferndale
The newest member of the Ferndale Schools Board of Education is a former teacher. Mary Fulmer was appointed to the board last week and sworn in by Board President Sandra Dukhie. Fulmer earlier in her career worked as a teacher in adult literacy in Baltimore, Md. “Unlike my own positive...
fox2detroit.com
2nd grader accused of threatening students with knife at Livonia elementary school, parents say
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A second-grade student brought a pocket knife to Cleveland Elementary School in Livonia on Tuesday, and parents say he threatened other students with it. "Picked him up from school yesterday. He said one of the boys in class had told him he had a pocket...
Done with your gun? Get up to $300 for it at gun buyback events Oct. 22 in Oakland County
On Saturday, October 22, seven local law enforcement agencies and the Oakland County Board of Commissioners will be hosting gun buyback events at four locations throughout the county.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Oakland County Division 1 Golf Tournament at Fieldstone Golf Club
Rochester Adams shot a 325 to capture its first-ever Oakland County girls golf championship Wednesday at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Schools seeks sinking fund millage renewal
Royal Oak school district voters will be asked in the November 8 election to renew a millage for the district’s building and site sinking fund. If approved, the 1-mill renewal for 10 years would generate $3.4 million in funds in its first year. “This is important to maintain our...
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams captures first-ever girls county golf championship
AUBURN HILLS — The Rochester Adams girls golf team has been in contention at the Oakland County Division 1 Golf Tournament in the past. But for one reason or another, the Highlanders couldn’t seal the deal. But this 2022 team is different. It’s filled with difference-makers. And...
The Oakland Press
Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest
The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
fox2detroit.com
7-year-old brings knife to Livonia school; parents say he threatened students
A student at Cleveland Elementary School brought a pocket knife to the Livonia school and had it out on the playground. Parents say he threatened students, though the school district will not comment on those claims.
The Oakland Press
Jason Kalo and Mike Coriasso win GAM Four-Ball Championship
CLARKSTON – Familiar teammates, Jason Kalo of Lowell and Mike Coriasso of Royal Oak, combined for a 7-under 65 and the overall title in the GAM Four-Ball Championship presented by Hall Financial Tuesday at Oakhurst Golf & Country Club. “We grew up in the same neighborhood in Grand Blanc,...
The Oakland Press
2 arrested for alleged threat against Farmington High
Two Farmington High School students were arrested last week for allegedly posting threats of gun violence on social media. The students, who are juveniles, posted they were going to “shoot up the school” on Sept. 19, said Farmington Public Safety Deputy Director Bob Houhanisin. Farmington police searched their...
The Oakland Press
Free walk-up Narcan training coming Wednesday
Anyone who wants to get naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, can get it without a prescription at many, but not all, pharmacies. That’s one reason nurse Denise Harris, founder of Healing Hearts Safety Services, has volunteered to provide free training and two free doses of the lifesaving drug during a one-hour session Wednesday in downtown Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers. The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 30 and beyond
• “On Your Feet! The Musical” The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Jan. 9, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, Clinton Township, macombcenter.com, $51+. • Comedian Louis C.K.: Dec. 9, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $55+. • Valentine’s Soul Jam featuring The Whispers, Heatwave, Bloodstone and The New Stylistics:...
The Oakland Press
Domestic violence awareness walk this Sunday, first 500 to register get free t-shirts
An effort to spread awareness about domestic violence is happening this Sunday in Southfield. The approximately two-mile “2022 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting and ending at the Southfield municipal campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. To participate, walkers must register at http://walktoraiseawarenessofdv.qmigroupinc.com.
insideauburnhills.com
Auburn Hills Celebrates Newest Addition to Riverside Park
On Thursday, September 22nd community members gathered together in Riverside Park to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Riverside Park Gazebo. Like most projects in Auburn Hills, the Riverside Park Gazebo is a product of multi groups coming together to accomplish a goal. The City of Auburn Hills thanks...
The Oakland Press
Public invited to ‘Cannabis Conversations’ about marijuana industry Oct. 3,4
Farmington Hills is hosting two public feedback sessions next week on the commercial cannabis industry, welcoming residents and members of the business community to share opinions and concerns. “Cannabis Conversations” — outreach and education sessions — will run Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 9...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
