ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Why a surprise team from the SEC could make the College Football Playoff

By Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B56wx_0iBoTMWF00

Logic says Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are playoff frontrunners, while the battle for the final bid could get wonky.

How’s this for a wild card?

The winner of this week’s clash of No. 8 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0) should be viewed as a longshot playoff contender. Each team has a relatively manageable schedule, and the victor of this game may find a path to a backdoor playoff bid.

On this episode of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams consider the prospects of a surprise playoff qualifier from the SEC, and they debate whether Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin or Kentucky’s Mark Stoops should parlay their success into a bigger-name job.

Toppmeyer contends that Kiffin and Stoops can make the playoff without changing jobs. That will be more plausible after the playoff expands to 12 teams.

Ole Miss and Kentucky join Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee as the SEC's remaining unbeatens.

The Vols face the toughest path to the playoff, because they must play road games against LSU and Georgia and also host Alabama. Kentucky will play Georgia, but not Alabama, and Ole Miss will face Alabama, but not Georgia.

The Rebels or Wildcats could tightrope their way into an unlikely, but not impossible, playoff berth as a one-loss team, with that sole loss coming to Georgia (in the case of Kentucky) or Alabama (in the case of Ole Miss).

[ WANT MORE OPINIONS FROM TOPPMEYER AND ADAMS?: Subscribe to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter for exclusive columns each week ]

Given the success of Kiffin and Stoops, beyond what their schools are accustomed to, their names often surface when a brand-name job opens.

Toppmeyer suggests that each coach should be patient and choosy when viewing other opportunities, but Adams counters to never understatement a coach's desire for a greener pasture where he can restart his clock with a fresh rebuild.

Later in the episode

-- Adams and Toppmeyer reveal their top-three Heisman pecking order, one month into the season. For Adams, it's: 1. Bryce Young (Alabama), 2. Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia), 3. Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Toppmeyer goes with: 1. C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), 2. Hooker, 3. Bennett.

-- Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz gets tapped for this week's "coaching malpractice" honor.

-- Week 5 picks! Toppmeyer's against-the-spread record picks record is 11-9, while Adams is 10-10.

Alabama (-16.5) at Arkansas – Adams: Arkansas; Toppmeyer: Arkansas

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5) – Adams: Kentucky; Toppmeyer: Ole Miss

LSU (-7.5) at Auburn Adams: LSU; Toppmeyer: LSU

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-3) – Adams: Texas A&M; Toppmeyer: Texas A&M

North Carolina State at Clemson (-6.5) – Adams: NC State; Toppmeyer: NC State

Lock of the week – Adams: Oregon State at Utah (-11); Toppmeyer: San Jose State (-1.5) at Wyoming

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out their SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four

After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
Mississippi Football
On3.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly breaks down LSU-Auburn, updates injuries

LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the takeaways from the win over New Mexico, looked ahead to LSU-Auburn and updated numerous injuries below. Check out Kelly’s press conference from Monday’s media availability below. LSU will kick off at Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Auburn will...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Lane Kiffin
College Football HQ

LSU football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida StateScore: Florida State 24, LSU 23 Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What national outlets are saying about ex-Packers QB Brett Favre and his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal

Brett Favre's involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal has brought the situation national attention and raised questions about what consequences the former Green Bay Packers star will ultimately face, simply to his reputation if not legally. For now, Favre has not been charged with a crime, but he has been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy