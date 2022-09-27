Read full article on original website
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Conor McMenamin apologises for social media video
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Conor McMenamin has...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
BBC
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
BBC
Antonio Conte it is 'embarrassing for everybody' after fan threw banana at Richarlison
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says it is "embarrassing for everybody" that a banana was thrown at Richarlison during a friendly game between Brazil and Tunisia. The Spurs forward was celebrating a goal when the incident occurred in Paris on Tuesday. Conte called for a lifetime ban from football for the...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
County Championship: Sussex fight back as Glamorgan hopes end
LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121*. Sussex (5 pts) lead...
BBC
Kent Police PPC demands Sadiq Khan talks over Met Police 'poaching'
Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner has demanded a meeting with the Mayor of London after dozens of officers transferred from Kent Police to The Met this year. A total of 46 "experienced" officers moved across the border, PCC Matthew Scott said. Mr Scott has previously accused the Met Police of...
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Ian Brown fans criticise Stone Roses frontman's 'disrespectful' gig
Fans of Ian Brown say they were left disappointed after the opening night of his tour featured no band, with the singer performing to backing tracks. The Stone Roses frontman performed a 23-song set at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday night, with no one accompanying him on stage. A number...
BBC
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
BBC
FM says matching tax cuts in Scotland would be a serious error
Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be a "serious error" for Scotland to match all the tax cuts announced by UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Last week he set out plans to reduce the basic rate from 20p to 19p and scrap the 45p rate for high earners. His proposals do...
BBC
Newcastle has 'right balance' over festival noise after row
A crackdown on noise from festivals held on Newcastle's Town Moor is proof major events can be staged without being a nuisance, a council has said. Following complaints about the This is Tomorrow concerts last year, controls were put in place limiting activity in Exhibition Park and Leazes Park. Councillors...
