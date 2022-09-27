ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ncpolicywatch.org

Here’s how much NC Republicans’ redistricting lawyers cost taxpayers

About $2.9 million in taxpayer money has gone to law firms Republican legislators hired to do redistricting work for them in the last round of map-drawing, work that included representing GOP leaders in redistricting lawsuits. Invoices from law firms for redistricting work date from late November 2021 to July 2022,...
LOUISIANA STATE
ncpolicywatch.org

College and university presidents: Time to speak up

As students, faculty and administrators at North Carolina’s colleges and universities struggle with questions of free speech and academic freedom, veteran leaders in higher education — including a former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill — are urging them to speak up on difficult issues. Last week Patricia McGuire,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ncpolicywatch.org

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

