South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts
Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
County-by-county preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
South Florida is preparing for Hurricane Ian as it rapidly intensifies and approaches the state. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday morning. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter...
FDOT locks down South Florida drawbridges as Hurricane Ian approaches
The Florida Department of Transportation, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, is locking down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. According to a news release, the bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete. They will remain...
2 people hospitalized, building evacuated after confirmed tornado in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital and a building has been evacuated after a confirmed tornado went through the Kings Point Community Tuesday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Kings Point is a community for people who are 55 years or older.
Full list: South Florida schools cancel classes, activities ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some school systems in South Florida are closing due toHurricane Ian. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving toward the state. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch at this time. Okeechobee County and parts of...
Body found in standing water of Martin County neighborhood during flooding
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists. The body of a 34-year-old man was found in 10 inches of standing water in Martin County Wednesday morning. The body was found in a residential area along Lost River Road. Stay Prepared:...
FEMA, NOAA officials discuss Hurricane Ian impacts and current response plans
Video above: FEMA discusses best preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian. FEMA and NOAA officials held a news conference at the National Hurricane Center to discuss Hurricane Ian Monday. FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell and Acting Director of NOAA's NHC Jamie Rhome discussed the current response activities already happening across Florida. Weather...
