Ticket prices for Packers-Bills game climbing to London game range

By Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers fans won't have to travel to London to pay London-like prices for a football game. They need only go to Buffalo.

The average of lowest ticket prices on secondary marketplaces Monday for the game on Oct. 30 in Buffalo was $403, compared with $418 for the Oct. 9 game against the New York Giants in London. The Bills game is $143 per ticket more expensive than it was in August, while the Giants game continues to come down. It's $113 less than two weeks ago.

Buffalo will be the third New York team the Packers face during a four-week period, all of them much pricier games than the one in Washington sandwiched in between. Except for the Washington game, for which you can buy tickets by the handful, most of the lowest-priced offerings for these games are single tickets only.

The Bills, touted as a Super Bowl contender, fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Over a 17-game season, that's hardly reason for panic, and game prices reflect that. The game has the added aspect of reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers facing a possible future MVP in Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Packers, who recorded a rare victory in Florida last week, host the New England Patriots at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. It is the first of only two Gold package games this season. The second is against Tennessee on Nov. 17, a Thursday night. Gold package season ticket holders hail mostly from Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin.

The average lowest price for Sunday's game was $228, down $49 from last week.

After New England comes the game in Old England. Sites offer mostly single tickets, which may be of interest to European Packers fans, but at this late date it would be a stretch for U.S. fans, who'd have to consider air fares and hotel costs, both of which increase as the date draws near.

The New York Jets, who lost to Cincinnati on Sunday, will come to Lambeau Field on Oct. 16. The game continues to hold its value, coming in at $229, $15 more than last week. It is the only noon game on the Packers' home schedule and the first Green package game in a month. Also, it's in the sweet spot for attending fall football in Green Bay.

The week before the Buffalo game, the Packers travel to Landover, Maryland, to play Washington in a game that doesn't seem to excite anyone, including, notably, Commanders fans. The Washington Post reported that in Washington's loss to Philadelphia Sunday, the seats at FedEx Field were filled with green-wearing Eagles fans.

Although Green Bay fans travel as well as any in the NFL, those stands might not be as filled with green-wearing Packers fans because playing Washington is getting a little stale. This will be the sixth game in seven years. The average get-in price on Monday was $94, down $2 from last week.

Besides, got to save money for that Buffalo game the following week.

Ticket prices

The following are secondary market ticket prices as of Monday.

For our look at Packers' tickets prices, we averaged the lowest ticket prices at 10 secondary market websites: Event USA, Gametime, Green Bay Ticket Service, SeatGeek, StubHub, TicketIQ, Ticketmaster, TickPick, Ticket King and Vivid Seats.

Note that ticket marketplaces can add fees on top of listed prices, so actual costs might be higher.

Several websites offer standing room only tickets for Packers home games. The Packers have designated the SRO tickets as being not available for resale, so buyers proceed at their own risk. If the ticket does not scan as valid, fans won't be admitted to the stadium, and their recourse for a refund is to contact the seller of the ticket.

Oct. 2, 3:25 p.m., Lambeau Field, New England Patriots, CBS

Face-price range: $123-$156

Average lowest-cost seat: $228

Range of lowest-cost seats: $167-$289

Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, New York Giants, NFL Network

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $418

Range of lowest-cost seats: $298-$545

Oct. 16, noon, Lambeau Field, New York Jets, Fox

Face-price range: $123-$156

Average lowest-cost seat: $229

Range of lowest-cost seats: $160-$350

Oct. 23, noon, FedEx Field, Washington Commanders, Fox

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $94

Range of lowest-cost seats: $74-$108

Oct. 30, 7:20 p.m., Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills, NBC

Face-price range: N/A

Average lowest-cost seat: $403

Range of lowest-cost seats: $287-$516

Contact Richard Ryman at (920) 431-8342 or rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

