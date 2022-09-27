Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature. Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO