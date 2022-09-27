Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
The blockchain industry is transitioning from dial-up to broadband phase, says Circle’s CEO
Circle’s Jeremy Allaire believes that privacy and identity are crucial in the new phase of web3. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin issuer Circle, believes that the world is finally moving away from the speculative phase of cryptocurrencies and focusing on the value that the new industry has to offer.
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
thenewscrypto.com
Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game
Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature. Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.
dailyhodl.com
Cosmos Community Publishes New Whitepaper for Highly-Anticipated Upgrade That Revamps ATOM
Leading members of the Cosmos (ATOM) community have unveiled a whitepaper for a redesigned Cosmos Hub, which is the technology at the center of its ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the new Cosmos Hub aims to drive the growth of the Cosmos Network as it transitions toward becoming a secure and holistic platform that allows developers to build interchain-native infrastructure and applications.
cryptoslate.com
ATOM price struggles but Cosmoverse showcases the strength of Cosmos ecosystem
The final day of Cosmoverse in Medellin is coming to an end amid a party atmosphere in South America where few would believe a bear market was underway. Builders, investors, and fans of the Cosmos ecosystem came together in Colombia to celebrate the world of Cosmos and learn about the launch of ATOM 2.0.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
blockworks.co
USDC Is Coming to Cosmos in 2023
USD Coin (USDC), one of the largest fiat-pegged stablecoins in the world, will soon be available, natively, in the Cosmos ecosystem. The Cosmos ecosystem is a network of decentralized blockchains that interact with each other using the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol. To maintain neutrality, Circle is working with blockchain validation...
cryptoslate.com
Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 28th September, 2022, Chainwire — Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible...
blockchainmagazine.net
Why Does The Merge Not Solve Ethereum’s ‘Atomic Composability’ Issue?
Ethereum’s “atomic composability,” which made decentralized financial transactions (DeFi) possible in the first place, has been compromised. And if you disturb the atomic composability of an ecosystem, you are fighting against the same factor that ensures its long-term viability. In the history of open-source software and Web3’s...
NEAR Protocol $NEAR Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for NEAR Protocol. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Near Protocol, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?
Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance takes aim at cyber financial crime; CEL tanks after Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky resigns
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 27 includes Binance’s new global program that aims at helping law enforcement fight cybercrime, FTX’s acquisition of the bankrupt Voyager, and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance announced the launch of its new Global Law Enforcement...
cryptoslate.com
Chainlink launches Economics 2.0 staking programs
Decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink has announced the launch of its long-awaited staking reward programs- the SCALE and BUILD. The programs are part of the Economics 2.0 plan to secure the network and reward participants by introducing staking. Chainlink SCALE Program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
boundingintocrypto.com
Best Upcoming NFT drops – Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, Agent 1, World of Mythesda
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It is not unusual for cryptocurrency investors to come across projects that give massive returns. This had exactly been what a majority of them experienced during the 2021 bull run. But since the crash, things have not been as great for the investors, or the projects themselves. While cryptocurrencies surely plunged in value, another major blockchain category that was affected largely was the NFT industry.
cryptoslate.com
ATOM 2.0 whitepaper to be revealed during Cosmoverse, token up 25% in September
The whitepaper for the revamped ATOM 2.0 upgrade will be revealed today, Sept. 26, during the first day of the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos validator and Osmosis copywriter Emperor Osmo released a list of the ‘must-see’ events of Cosmosverse via a Twitter thread Sunday, Sept. 25. The important events for the ATOM 2.0 launch will be the co-founder of Sommelier Zaki Manian’s keynote at 4:30 pm BST entitled “$1K ATOM LFG,” and a panel discussion on ATOM 2.0 at 10:30 pm BST.
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
Acquire.Fi To Launch Its Native Token $ACQ On September 28, Trading To Go Live On The KuCoin Centralized Exchange
Acquire.Fi is launching its native token ($ACQ) on the 28th of September of 2022. Trading is scheduled to go live on the KuCoin centralized exchange at 15:00 pm UTC, with KuCoin adding support to the ACQ/USDC trading pair. Five minutes later, the token will be listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange.
TechRadar
Xen Project review
Xen started as a research project at the University of Cambridge led by Ian Pratt, a renowned computer scientist, and his Ph.D. student Keir Fraser. They released the first public version in 2003. Soon after, they created XenSource, a company to manage Xen and turn it into a competitive enterprise product.
u.today
Cardano Creator Challenges IOTA Co-Founder Dominik Schiener to Debate: Details
