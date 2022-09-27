ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
TECHNOLOGY
thenewscrypto.com

Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game

Players of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. Modifications to the game are possible because of the open-source nature. Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.
VIDEO GAMES
dailyhodl.com

Cosmos Community Publishes New Whitepaper for Highly-Anticipated Upgrade That Revamps ATOM

Leading members of the Cosmos (ATOM) community have unveiled a whitepaper for a redesigned Cosmos Hub, which is the technology at the center of its ecosystem. According to the whitepaper, the new Cosmos Hub aims to drive the growth of the Cosmos Network as it transitions toward becoming a secure and holistic platform that allows developers to build interchain-native infrastructure and applications.
COMPUTERS
blockworks.co

USDC Is Coming to Cosmos in 2023

USD Coin (USDC), one of the largest fiat-pegged stablecoins in the world, will soon be available, natively, in the Cosmos ecosystem. The Cosmos ecosystem is a network of decentralized blockchains that interact with each other using the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol. To maintain neutrality, Circle is working with blockchain validation...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 28th September, 2022, Chainwire — Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible...
TECHNOLOGY
blockchainmagazine.net

Why Does The Merge Not Solve Ethereum’s ‘Atomic Composability’ Issue?

Ethereum’s “atomic composability,” which made decentralized financial transactions (DeFi) possible in the first place, has been compromised. And if you disturb the atomic composability of an ecosystem, you are fighting against the same factor that ensures its long-term viability. In the history of open-source software and Web3’s...
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance takes aim at cyber financial crime; CEL tanks after Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky resigns

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 27 includes Binance’s new global program that aims at helping law enforcement fight cybercrime, FTX’s acquisition of the bankrupt Voyager, and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance announced the launch of its new Global Law Enforcement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Chainlink launches Economics 2.0 staking programs

Decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink has announced the launch of its long-awaited staking reward programs- the SCALE and BUILD. The programs are part of the Economics 2.0 plan to secure the network and reward participants by introducing staking. Chainlink SCALE Program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement...
ECONOMY
boundingintocrypto.com

Best Upcoming NFT drops – Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, Agent 1, World of Mythesda

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It is not unusual for cryptocurrency investors to come across projects that give massive returns. This had exactly been what a majority of them experienced during the 2021 bull run. But since the crash, things have not been as great for the investors, or the projects themselves. While cryptocurrencies surely plunged in value, another major blockchain category that was affected largely was the NFT industry.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

ATOM 2.0 whitepaper to be revealed during Cosmoverse, token up 25% in September

The whitepaper for the revamped ATOM 2.0 upgrade will be revealed today, Sept. 26, during the first day of the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos validator and Osmosis copywriter Emperor Osmo released a list of the ‘must-see’ events of Cosmosverse via a Twitter thread Sunday, Sept. 25. The important events for the ATOM 2.0 launch will be the co-founder of Sommelier Zaki Manian’s keynote at 4:30 pm BST entitled “$1K ATOM LFG,” and a panel discussion on ATOM 2.0 at 10:30 pm BST.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Xen Project review

Xen started as a research project at the University of Cambridge led by Ian Pratt, a renowned computer scientist, and his Ph.D. student Keir Fraser. They released the first public version in 2003. Soon after, they created XenSource, a company to manage Xen and turn it into a competitive enterprise product.
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano Creator Challenges IOTA Co-Founder Dominik Schiener to Debate: Details

COMPUTERS
COMPUTERS

