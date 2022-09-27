Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
1d ago
The People's Republic of NY. This is just nuts. Please vote these people out of office NY. Crime, taxes, high utilities, high gasoline prices, over regulation,population loss and now Soviet style economics. What else will it take to wake this state up.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beer shortage? How Central NY brewers are coping with nationwide supply chain issues
In early August, the Seneca Street Brew Pub in Manlius shut down all the taps in its downstairs tasting room. The reason: A shortage of carbon dioxide, which is necessary to give beer its fizz and push it through the tap lines. Although the pub at 315 E. Seneca St....
Oswego nuclear plant looks to the future, will be first in U.S. to make hydrogen
Scriba, N.Y. – Upstate New York’s largest nuclear power station is branching out into the hydrogen business in hopes of boosting its profits and its role in New York’s energy grid of the future. Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station soon will begin using a fraction of its...
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Dog bites, burned tents and busted tires: Syracuse bicyclist bags 51 capitols in 1 year
Bob Barnes’ cross-country route looks simple enough drawn on a foldup map, if a bit convoluted. Hit the crowded Northeast corner states, then swing west at North Carolina and make a straight shot to the coast. Skirt the Pacific, hang east and sweep the Southern states. Loop north toward the Great Lakes. Head to Washington.
waer.org
Dredging projects to help boost tourism in New York
The state of New York has completed 20 dredging projects in eight counties along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to boost recreation and the economy. The $15 million project is part of a $300 million resiliency and economic development initiative to help communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels along the lake and river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse restaurant owner invents special rotary grill to overcome staff shortages
It’s something you can only find in the Eastwood neighborhood of Syracuse. At Sinbad Restaurant, the Middle Eastern eatery’s owner has invented a one-of-a-kind rotary grill. Assad Almajid, a Syrian refugee who became a U.S. citizen, invented the piece of machinery, in part, to respond to staffing shortages...
Lawmakers question why Syracuse needs $600K pilot program to modernize trash collection
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several Syracuse Common Councilors questioned a proposal to spend nearly $600,000 to bring in an outside company to run a pilot program to help modernize the city’s trash removal. The city believes the pilot program would help ensure its modern approach to trash day kicks off...
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
mylittlefalls.com
New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps training scheduled
The Fort Herkimer Amateur Radio Assoc, Inc., in conjunction with James Wallace, Herkimer County Administrator, and John Raymond (W2RJO), Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services, announces The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps Training. This Free training session will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the Town of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Utica hospital expected to be built months before its parking garage
Between a new hospital and new sports complex, downtown Utica has been buzzing with work for awhile, and there’s another big project happening — a new 530,000-square-foot parking garage. Mohawk Valley Health System CEO Darlene Stromstad has led the organization for a few years, taking on the position...
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 3