Boys & Girls Club, YMCA leaders step down after creating lasting legacy in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Kent Anderson and Bret Salscheider, two of the driving forces behind bringing the shared Boys & Girls Club and YMCA facility to downtown Wisconsin Rapids in 2020, are preparing to take the next steps in their careers.

As they move on, the two are leaving behind a lasting legacy in both the organizations they served for a decade each and in the Wisconsin Rapids area.

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area thanked Anderson for his 10 years at the club and wished him the best in the next step of his career and life.

Jennifer Allen, the interim CEO of the club, told the Daily Tribune that Anderson started as a program assistant 10 years ago at the Boys & Girls Club and worked his way up to a unit director and operations director before becoming the organization’s CEO, a role he held for the last seven years.

“Kent was authentic in his interactions with kids, their families and supporters of the (Boys & Girls Club),” Allen said. “He lived the mission of the club. You could see a better future for the club and its impact on our greater community through youth development during interactions with Kent. He will be missed, and we want to thank him and wish him all the best going forward.”

The South Wood County YMCA announced earlier this month Salscheider would step down as CEO Sept. 23 to become the new president and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities after serving the south Wood County area for 10 years.

Luke Weiland, the board chair of the South Wood County YMCA, said Salscheider has had a tremendous impact on the lives of people in the community.

“His commitment and passion to the Y mission has been amazing to see first-hand as it has been accomplished from bottom to top and will serve as an extremely strong foundation for our Y’s future,” Weiland said. “Bret has leadership qualities that are just special. We look forward to the great things he will undoubtedly accomplish in the future with the Fox Cities YMCA as he begins another chapter of his career.”

Building a lasting legacy in Wisconsin Rapids

The partnership between the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA started when the two organizations, under the leadership of Anderson and Salscheider, purchased the former Rapids Mall site in 2017 to build a new, shared facility. Allen said that partnership will last well into the future.

“Through that process, a long-term partnership between the (Boys & Girls Club) and the Y was forged that will thrive far beyond Kent’s and Bret’s departure,” she said. “Both organizations are extremely grateful for the transitive leadership demonstrated by these two individuals working together to benefit the community.”

Anderson said Salscheider did more work behind the scenes to make that building project happen than most people knew. He said Salscheider was collaborative and made sure everyone had a voice. He listened to community members and volunteers and ensured the project’s integrity stayed true to the organizations’ partnership.

“Bret was a true leader, genuine and authentic throughout the entire project,” Anderson said. “He is a friend and someone I have the utmost respect for. I wish him the best on his next chapter.”

Salscheider said such a partnership between the two organizations could not have been possible without a leader like Anderson.

“Kent is an outstanding leader who has children and community at heart with everything he does,” Salscheider said. “An individual who sees a greater future for our community and a greater opportunity for our youth to be successful when we work together for the collective good. It was a privilege to serve alongside him, and he will be missed.”

Anderson said having the opportunity to work on the building project in his hometown was an honor, and he will cherish the experience for the rest of his life.

“It gives me great pride to know I have left the Club in a better place, and the kids in the Rapids area have an amazing place to be safe, be with friends, and get the extra support they need to reach their full potential,” Anderson said.

Salscheider said the facility is beautiful, and it’s been amazing to see how much national praise and recognition it has received, but he sees the true impact throughout the community, as the organizations have been able to provide more opportunities for youth, as well as a place for families to come together and feel connected in a place they feel welcome, safe and supported.

“The Y and (Boys & Girls Club) is a beacon of hope for so many,” Salscheider said. “I believe that is our true legacy and something that belongs to our community, partners, members, donors, volunteers and staff. They should take great pride for what has been accomplished as it is a shining example of a belief in people. I feel blessed to have been part of it.”

What comes next for the organizations?

Finding new leaders will take time, and both organizations have selected interim CEOs.

Allen, the Boys & Girls Club’s finance and HR director, is serving as the club’s interim CEO, having experience in several different roles with the club over the last six years. The Boy & Girls Club is also actively recruiting for its next CEO.

The South Wood County YMCA’s board of directors and its CEO search committee will work with the YMCA of the USA to conduct a national search for Salscheider’s successor. Salscheider said the process usually takes about four to six months to complete.

In the meantime, Bryan Bailey from the Woodson YMCA will serve as the South Wood County YMCA’s interim CEO.

