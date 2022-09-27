ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes

Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
People

I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now

I will never go back to cotton after trying these soft and breathable bamboo sheets I value my sleep more than many other things. But I've also struggled for maybe my whole life to get enough quality sleep. While there are plenty of factors that contribute to that, I've recently found myself on a mission to upgrade my bedding to the most comfortable options possible, so there's no way that scratchy sheets or blankets are contributing to my restless nights.  And when I tell you I found my...
The Independent

8 best corded vacuum cleaners that only stop cleaning when you do

Though cordless vacuums have replaced corded models in many homes, they often have a smaller capacity and need regular recharging, which makes them less suited to bigger houses. Pet owners might also prefer a traditional machine with a wire to keep their home hair-free without the battery conking out halfway through a deep clean.First, decide if you prefer an upright or a cylinder vacuum. Upright machines tend to be a little heavier but cover large areas quickly and are particularly good on carpet. Cylinder models are useful if you have a smaller property but also if you have a lot...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Daily South

How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Mashed

Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe

If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
moneysavingmom.com

Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
E! News

E! News

