Yardbarker
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Yardbarker
The Raiders Need to Fire Josh McDaniel’s Now!
On January 31st, The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move in hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. McDaniels, well known for being a coordinator in New England, had a history of being a head coach in the NFL. The Raiders have hope the former New England coordinator has learned from his past experiences for success. In the first three weeks of the 2022 season, anything but success is happening for Vegas. The season is a bust for Las Vegas with an 0-3 record, and McDaniels is a prime reason. The offense looks sloppy, with Derek Carr struggling with the pass and the run game not working. With the offensive scheming falling apart, the defense will be tired out for the other team to rally. The Raiders’ gamble on McDaniels is a complete disaster, and they need to fire him now.
Mike McDaniel takes aim at another Super Bowl head coach
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Bengals on Sunday and Mike McDaniel is looking to extend his winning record against Super Bowl coaches. It’s hard to believe that the Miami Dolphins’ rookie head coach has already beaten Super Bowl coaches Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. He has also beaten the AFC East champion Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Wichita Eagle
Farley Not Flustered at Being Passed Over
NASHVILLE – Caleb Farley says his confidence level is just fine, thank you. The Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in 2021, Farley has gone from competing for a starting role in training camp to playing just one defensive snap in the last six quarters. He was benched for the second...
Yardbarker
Bleacher Report Puts Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on Hot Seat
The desert is normally a hot place no matter where you frequent, but don't dare place your bottom on Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat. Kingsbury, who inked an extension to remain with the Cardinals through 2027, has already found himself in quite the hot seat after three games. Arizona,...
Wichita Eagle
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Wichita Eagle
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
A lot of other teams are probably looking at the Cleveland Guardians and asking themselves, "How did that team go out and win the division?" While there are a number of reasons, one has to do with how the team performed away from Progressive Field. The Guardians were able to...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens and Bills Bracing for Harsh Weather for Week 4 Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens and Bills are bracing for a rainy game in Baltimore on Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. The forecast is calling for light to moderate rain throughout the weekend with winds up to 20 miles per hour. The...
Wichita Eagle
Did Jimmy Garoppolo Prove Why the 49ers are Looking Toward the Future?
On Sunday night, the 49ers took on the Broncos, looking to attain a winning record through the first three weeks of the regular season. Going into the game, things seemed hopeful for the 49ers, as the Broncos lost to the Seahawks in Week 1 and barely scraped by a rebuilding Texans squad. Unfortunately, the 49ers were led by Jimmy Garoppolo and, as the saying goes, history did repeat itself.
Wichita Eagle
Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays
Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
The Future Head Coaches of the NFL
A complete list of which coaches are likely to be in conversations for head coach jobs next hiring cycle—and beyond.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Season Preview: Keeping Talented Rookie Dyson Daniels Off The Court Will Be Tall Task
“Dyson was our guy, from the outset, that I thought would be a really good fit with the players we have here - he’s going to grow into a great player in this league.” That was the message from New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon ever since the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was made official.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Demoted Closer Still Thinks He Can Contribute in October
Craig Kimbrel has had a bad year. His 4.02 ERA is the second-worst in the Dodgers bullpen, ahead of only Phil "Someone Has To Pitch When We're Up By 10" Bickford, and his 1.357 WHIP is the worst in their pen. He has allowed way too many hits this year...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice
The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
