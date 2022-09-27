ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Murdaugh team seeks ‘level playing field’ as Russell Laffitte is struck with new charges

By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTszS_0iBoScL800

The high-profile criminal cases against disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and former Palmetto State banker Russell Lucius Laffitte continue to move forward as trial dates loom.

Attorneys for Murdaugh, who is facing two murder charges as well as more than 90 financial and drug-related charges, have filed a new pretrial motion asking for more legal powers as they prepare for an expected January 2023 trial date.

Laffitte, meanwhile, has a trial date set for Nov. 8 in federal court in Charleston. He's accused of aiding Murdaugh in an alleged decade-long, multi-county crime spree, and he was struck with a new round of federal charges last week.

Here is the latest on the criminal cases that have made international headlines from South Carolina.

Alleged Murdaugh accomplice served with more federal indictments

On Sept. 20, a federal grand jury in Charleston unsealed a third round of indictments against Laffitte.

The eight charges included more counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds.

Laffitte was first indicted in federal court on July 20, then a superseding indictment was handed down Aug. 17. This third wave of charges is a second superseding indictment.

Laffitte was arraigned on the new charges Sept. 23 in U.S. District Court in Charleston, where he pleaded not guilty as with the original charges.

On Monday, Laffitte's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the federal government's second superseding indictment, citing what they claim are errors in 16 paragraphs of the indictment. The motion does not ask for previous charges to be dismissed, however. A hearing has not been scheduled for that motion.

Laffitte, who had been a fourth-generation banker in a financial institution his family founded, is accused of using his position as Palmetto State Bank CEO to aid Murdaugh in stealing from his legal clients while serving as Murdaugh’s hand-picked personal representative and conservator for those clients.

Three indicted:Former Hampton Co. banker Laffitte indicted; more indictments for Murdaugh, Fleming

Indictments:Alex Murdaugh Case: Ex-Hampton banker struck with lawsuit, more federal indictments

Laffitte was terminated from that position at the bank in January 2022.

The former banker is also facing State Grand Jury charges for the same alleged crimes, with no state trial date set.

Out on bond, Laffitte is on location monitoring that restricts him to Hampton and Allendale counties unless he is going to court in Charleston or has court approval to travel elsewhere.

Murdaugh defense asks for more legal power to ‘level the playing field’

Murdaugh will be facing double murder and weapons charges in Colleton County court for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

A trial date requested for January 2023 has yet to be approved by the South Carolina Courts Administration.

On Sept. 23, Murdaugh’s criminal defense team, which includes noted attorneys Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, filed a motion in Colleton County General Sessions Court asking the court for the authority to issue “subpoena duces tecum” as they work to prepare Murdaugh’s defense. While a typical subpoena is a court order requiring the attendance of a witness to testify at a particular time and place, a subpoena duces tecum is an order requiring a witness to bring documents, materials or other items under their control that they may be bound by law to produce into evidence.

Murdaugh’s attorneys contend that, if granted that authority, they can meet with witnesses and inspect subpoenaed materials in advance to avoid unnecessary delays to the pretrial and trial process.

Not only would this overall authority prevent the defense from having to come before the court each time it wishes to subpoena materials, the motion says, the requests for those materials would not have to be brought out in open court.

“Requiring the defendant to make public filings for each subpoena duces tecum will unnecessary expose the defense’s trial strategy and subject the recipient of any subpoena to extensive media attention,” Murdaugh’s motion states.

The motion also contends that, since the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the cases against Murdaugh, continues to build its case by obtaining search warrants and issuing grand jury subpoenas, granting this power to the defense would level “the playing field” with the state.

As attorneys on both sides of the bench prepare for trial, Murdaugh remains in jail in Richland County on a $7 million bond he has been unable to meet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Allendale, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
POLITICS
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subpoena Duces Tecum#Murder#Criminal Defense#Violent Crime#Palmetto State#District Court
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry schools, colleges move to e-learning Thursday, Friday as Hurricane Ian surges

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry school districts and universities are responding to Hurricane Ian with changes to schedules. Charleston County School District: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Dorchester District 2: Virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County School District: Half-day dismissal Thursday and e-learning Friday. Colleton County School District:...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Annie Andrews responds to political attacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy