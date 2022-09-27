Downtown Belville development project shows first signs of life following lawsuits

After 15 years and back-and-forth lawsuits, Belville’s long-held-off downtown redevelopment plans could soon be moving forward.

Urban Smart Growth has plans for a 12-acre residential project on River Road making its way through the town’s planning process, the first sign of development on the property since the $200 million deal to revitalize the downtown area was inked in 2007.

The deal envisioned a mixed-use town center with more than 1 million square feet of space for apartments and condos, as well as a waterfront plaza including restaurants, retail units, office space, a boardwalk, marina, and amphitheater. The project would connect to the adjacent Riverfront Park.

But when the development failed to take off following the housing market crash, town officials began to question the project’s outlook. In 2013, with only demolition work done on the site, Belville notified the developer they were in default of their agreement and sought to leave or renegotiate the deal.

In June 2015, Urban Smart Growth entered into an agreement with Leland to annex and redevelop the same area with them instead, anticipating Belville de-annexing the site. Belville filed a suit for breach of contract and wrongful interference with their contract the following month.

The town sought to force arbitration and the developer filed a countersuit for breach of contract and breach of duty of good faith, but in 2018 the parties decided to suspend the litigation and move forward on the project.

Urban Smart Growth’s residential development application went before the town’s technical review committee in August and would need the planning board and board of commissioners' approval before moving forward.