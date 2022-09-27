ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

By Brent Nyitray, CFA
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. And determining a stock's relative value is not a simple matter of evaluating its price-to-earnings ratio or checking on its dividend yield. Sure, these can be indicators, but they can also be deceptive.

One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield . A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

When looking for cheap stocks, it makes sense to pick up quality companies that are trading at a discount to their historical valuations. Here are three real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks that are in the bargain aisle but are still top-quality companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eRv4_0iBoSWze00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Simon Property Group has a fat dividend yield

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is one of the best-run mall REITs in the United States. The stock has been under pressure this year because the Federal Reserve has been raising the Fed funds rate , which has ripple effects that could lead to negative effects for consumers. And yet, despite the volatile economic environment and high gasoline prices, Simon Property Group reported that its retail tenants achieved record sales per square foot in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 26% compared to the same period last year.

Simon Property Group is guiding for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) to come in between $11.70 and $11.77 per share. Funds from operations are the typical way REITs report income. This is because depreciation is a major charge to earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it is a non-cash charge. This means that GAAP earnings understate the cash flows of the REIT. At the midpoint, this gives the company's stock price a multiple of 8.5 times this year's FFO per share. For a REIT, that's a reasonable price.

The stock's dividend yield is 7%, and its $7 per share annual dividend is more than amply covered by its FFO-per-share guidance. this is a stock for which a high dividend yield is not a red flag. Simon Property Group will face headwinds as long as the Fed is raising rates and the stock price could be discounted short-term. However, long-term investors should take advantage of the negative sentiment to get in while the well-supported dividend yield is elevated.

2. American Tower benefits from increased mobile data usage

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a cellphone tower REIT that is benefiting from the increased use of mobile data. A recent report from Eriksson Mobile estimates the use of mobile data will grow by a factor of 4.2 between 2021 and 2027. This will be driven by more data-intensive apps on smartphones as well as increased adoption of 5G networking technology.

The cellphone tower business has some pretty big barriers to entry related to licensing, regulations, and difficulty finding suitable locations. Three companies -- American Tower with nearly 43,000 towers, Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) with around 40,500 towers, and SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) with 17,400 towers -- dominate the business in the U.S.

American Tower stock has outperformed the market this year and yet the P/E ratio for the REIT has fallen thanks to its strong performance. Earnings continue to rise and have a long runway to increase as 5G networks roll out to more locations around the country.

The company has another interesting feature: It has raised its dividend every single quarter over the past decade. That suggests the company is generating so much free cash flow, it can't find enough ways (such as expansion) to spend it. It has a dividend yield of 2.23%, which sounds somewhat low for a REIT, but that yield is actually on the high side of its long-term yield range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5LkL_0iBoSWze00

AMT Dividend Yield data by YCharts .

3. Realty Income is trading at a big discount to the purchase price of a competitor

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a REIT that focuses on single-tenant properties using an unusual rental structure called a triple-net lease. Under this arrangement, the tenant is responsible for not only the rent but also the taxes, maintenance, and insurance. For the tenant, the lease arrangement doesn't cost much more in rent than a mortgage payment would cost. But triple-net lease arrangement gives the tenant company more flexibility in how it distributes the expenses in its accounting, freeing up some capital to spend elsewhere.

Realty Income has been around since 1969 and has seen a variety of economic cycles. It is a Dividend Aristocrat , which is an S&P 500 company that has raised its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years. Realty Income performed well during the pandemic and consistently hiked its monthly dividend when many REITs were forced to cut theirs. At its current stock price, the dividend yield is 4.6%. The company has guided for 2022 FFO per share to come in between $3.92 and $4.05 per share. This gives the company a multiple of about 15 times FFO per share, which is cheap compared to historical multiples.

Realty Income is a conservative stock with a great dividend yield. It should be a core holding for income investors.

10 stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Simon Property Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Brent Nyitray, CFA , has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Crown Castle , and STORE Capital. The Motley Fool recommends Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Reits#Simon Property Group#Linus Realestate#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spg#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
RETAIL
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
242K+
Followers
108K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy