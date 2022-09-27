ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russians are paying up to $27,000 to escape the country on private jets after Putin's partial mobilization, report says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItjTI_0iBoSV6v00
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service via AP
  • Putin announced a partial mobilization last week, meaning more Russian troops going to Ukraine.
  • Many Russians of military age are now desperately trying to get out of the country.
  • Some are paying up to $27,000 to escape on private jets, The Guardian reported.

Russians are paying up to $27,000 to escape the country on private jets after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of his country's reservists last week, The Guardian reported.

Companies that offer private jet flights have reported a sharp increase in requests for one-way flights out of Russia, according to The Guardian.

They are now charging between $21,500 and $27,000 for a seat on a private plane, as per the report.

Russians are predominantly heading to countries that still allow them to enter without a visa, including Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, The Guardian reported.

Many European countries say they will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to enter, and many had already blocked Russian tourists.

Yevgeny Bikov, the director of a broker jet company Your Charter, told The Guardian that they used to get around 50 requests a day, but this number has now increased to 5,000 a day.

"The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment," he added.

Eduard Simonov, the CEO of aviation company FlightWay, told The Guardian that the demand for private jets has "increased by 50 times," adding that they're struggling to meet demands after EU sanctions earlier this year severely limited jet availability.

"All the European private jet firms have left the market. There is more demand than supply now and the prices are through the roof compared with six months ago," Simonov said.

Simonov also said that it's not only the rich that are looking into renting private jets, but that they are getting a "completely new client base ... people who never flew private before."

"There are many who had some extra money left and are looking to get away," Simonov added.

Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservist troops last week as part of the next phase of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement sparked panic among many Russians. Google searches for how to leave Russia surged, one-way plane tickets out of Moscow sold out, and satellite imagery shows long lines of cars at crossing points along Russia's borders.

There are widespread fears of a border closures as the outflow of military-aged men out of Russia continues.

But the Kremlin's official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied to reporters on Monday that he had any knowledge of planned border closures.

"I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this," he said, according to Reuters.

Comments / 27

Rebel Rouser.
2d ago

He may just tell the military to shoot the planes down, but the problem is, do they have any planes to fly?? 🤣🤣

Reply
11
pepe lepew
1d ago

🎵🎼🎶 I’m leaving on a jet plane I don’t know when I’ll be back again🎼🎼🎵🎶

Reply(1)
7
Related
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Private Jet#Mobilization#Ukraine War Politics#Russians#The Guardian#Flightway#Eu
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

637K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy