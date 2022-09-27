2 Stock-Split Stocks That Cathie Wood Loves (and 2 More That She Likes)

Cathie Wood favors the stocks of companies with disruptive potential. And several disruptors have conducted stock splits this year. As a result, Wood's ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have significant positions in some of the highest-profile stock-split stocks of 2022.

But Wood appears to have stronger feelings about some of these stocks than others. Here are two stock-split stocks that Wood loves -- and two more that she likes.

Two stock-split stocks Cathie Wood loves

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) conducted a 3-for-1 stock split in August. Shares of the electric vehicle maker are now available for less than $300, which is more affordable for retail investors than the stock has been in quite a while.

Wood clearly loves Tesla. She's been a vocal proponent of the stock for a long time. Tesla remains the largest single position across all of her ARK Invest ETFs. It's the No. 1 holding in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) , the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ) , and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) .

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) completed a 10-for-1 stock split in June. The split didn't provide a catalyst, though. Shares of the e-commerce company are down close to 80% year to date.

But this dismal performance hasn't caused Wood's enchantment with Shopify to decline. Shopify is the top holding of the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF) . It also ranks No. 9 among the largest positions owned by the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and is the 14th largest position in the ARK Innovation ETF.

Two more that she likes

Most of the other stocks in Wood's ARK Invest ETFs haven't conducted stock splits this year. However, there are a couple of notable exceptions.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) completed a 20-for-1 stock split in July. The internet giant isn't a major holding for Wood. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF own positions in Alphabet, though.

Why those two ETFs? Alphabet's Waymo unit is a leader in self-driving cars, which explains the autonomous technology connection. The company also operates Loon, which deploys balloons along the edge of space to provide internet connectivity to rural and other areas. In addition, Alphabet's GV venture capital firm invests in space technology companies, including SpinLaunch.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducted its 20-for-1 stock split in June. Like Alphabet, it's a stock that Wood likes but doesn't love. The only ETF she manages that owns Amazon shares is the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud hosting is used by space exploration companies. Amazon also hopes to launch low-earth orbit satellites to provide affordable internet access to underserved areas across the world.

Are they buys now?

Just because Cathie Wood loves or likes a stock doesn't automatically mean it's a great pick. Valuation alone might knock off some of the aforementioned stocks for many investors. For example, Tesla, Shopify, and Amazon have sky-high forward earnings multiples .

My view is that Alphabet is a definite buy, though. The company has a strong moat. It has multiple avenues to generate growth. The stock isn't all that expensive, either, with shares trading below 16.5 times expected earnings.

I also think that Amazon and Shopify should be winners over the long run. Both are poised to profit from the increased use of online shopping. Amazon, in particular, has other growth drivers as well, especially AWS.

Tesla remains questionable to me, though. I fully understand why Wood and many other investors love the stock. However, the electric vehicle market should become much more competitive in the not-too-distant future. I'm not sure that Tesla's premium valuation will be justifiable with capable rivals trading at much lower multiples.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .