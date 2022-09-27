New meat processing facility opens at Northeast Regional Corrections Center

SAGINAW — A new meat processing facility is at last a reality at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) in Saginaw, Minn.

The new facility, first envisioned nearly a decade ago, is now operational, providing residents with job training skills while also providing meat for NERCC residents and for the community. Leaders from NERCC hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to thank state and county leaders who assisted with the funding to bring the project to completion.

The new facility is approximately double the size of the previous one, providing much needed space and state of the art equipment for the program, which processes thousands of chickens, turkeys, pigs, sheep and cows each year.

The meat is used to feed residents at NERCC as well as is for sale to the community.

“We are so grateful to the ARC Board and staff for their vision, and to our state legislature – in particular Representative Mary Murphy who advocated for us multiple times to get the needed funding to make this a reality,” said Wally Kostich, Arrowhead Regional Corrections (ARC) Executive Director.

NERCC has long been known as the work farm that works. By teaching residents job skills during their time incarcerated, it increases their odds of finding employment upon release and reduces recidivism rates. NERCC has operated a meat processing program for many decades. The previous building dated back to the 1940s and had structural deficiencies that made it no longer in compliance with state code.

“This work farm has the opportunity to train the people who are here for a while,” said Representative Mary Murphy.”

This is an opportunity for new beginnings, and NERCC is bringing hope and a future to the men here.” Funding for the meat processing facility came primarily from three separate bonding bills – in 2015, 2017 and 2020. NERCC is a 136-bed facility located

on a 3,200-acre working farm that produces chickens, turkeys and pigs, along with flowers, vegetables, hay and barley. It also offers programs that teach carpentry, food service, animal husbandry, mechanics and maintenance skills.

NERCC is operated by Arrowhead Regional Corrections, a joint powers agency providing correctional services to Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties.