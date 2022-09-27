ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MN

New meat processing facility opens at Northeast Regional Corrections Center

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7u4J_0iBoSSSk00

SAGINAW — A new meat processing facility is at last a reality at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) in Saginaw, Minn.

The new facility, first envisioned nearly a decade ago, is now operational, providing residents with job training skills while also providing meat for NERCC residents and for the community. Leaders from NERCC hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to thank state and county leaders who assisted with the funding to bring the project to completion.

The new facility is approximately double the size of the previous one, providing much needed space and state of the art equipment for the program, which processes thousands of chickens, turkeys, pigs, sheep and cows each year.

The meat is used to feed residents at NERCC as well as is for sale to the community.

“We are so grateful to the ARC Board and staff for their vision, and to our state legislature – in particular Representative Mary Murphy who advocated for us multiple times to get the needed funding to make this a reality,” said Wally Kostich, Arrowhead Regional Corrections (ARC) Executive Director.

NERCC has long been known as the work farm that works. By teaching residents job skills during their time incarcerated, it increases their odds of finding employment upon release and reduces recidivism rates. NERCC has operated a meat processing program for many decades. The previous building dated back to the 1940s and had structural deficiencies that made it no longer in compliance with state code.

“This work farm has the opportunity to train the people who are here for a while,” said Representative Mary Murphy.”

This is an opportunity for new beginnings, and NERCC is bringing hope and a future to the men here.” Funding for the meat processing facility came primarily from three separate bonding bills – in 2015, 2017 and 2020. NERCC is a 136-bed facility located

on a 3,200-acre working farm that produces chickens, turkeys and pigs, along with flowers, vegetables, hay and barley. It also offers programs that teach carpentry, food service, animal husbandry, mechanics and maintenance skills.

NERCC is operated by Arrowhead Regional Corrections, a joint powers agency providing correctional services to Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis Counties.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Former Bovey middle school damaged in weekend fire

BOVEY, MN-- A former Iron Range middle school was severely damaged after a fire broke out at the building. It happened Sunday afternoon at the former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey, Minnesota. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a large part of the building was engulfed in smoke and...
BOVEY, MN
kdal610.com

Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October

Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saginaw, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder

St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Processing#Northeast Regional#Legislature#Turkey#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Nercc#The Arc Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WDIO-TV

Groceries: Getting too expensive to eat

More grocery shoppers are experiencing everyday price gauging via inflation as they step down the food aisles. A recent poll through Deloitte found more than a third of shoppers and nearly half of rural consumers are regularly “trading off” from name brands to less expensive alternatives. Prices are definitely going up and we asked some people on the streets of Duluth how they are making out with the expensive prices.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Ghosts of Fairlawn Mansion in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Remember those ghost stories you were told as a kid? Well what if they weren’t stories at all. In fact, some believe that ghosts from the past still reside here at the Fairlawn Mansion. Built by Martin and Grace Pattison in 1891, the home stood...
SUPERIOR, WI
Minnesota Reformer

Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again

In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy