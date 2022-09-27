ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Kane Hodder, who played Jason in Friday the 13th, headlines Manitowoc's Windigo Fest this weekend. Here are 5 things to do.

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpHez_0iBoSNIL00

MANITOWOC - The season of scares is upon us.

That means the return of Manitowoc's one-of-a-kind Halloween festival, Windigo Fest, which takes the Manitowoc County Expo grounds this weekend.

Here's more about that festival, and more things to do this week in Manitowoc and Two Rivers.

1. Get your scare on at Windigo Fest

Windigo Fest, Wisconsin’s largest Halloween festival, is back at the Manitowoc Expo grounds, 4921 Expo Drive in Manitowoc, Friday-Sunday.

If you love all things spooky — including sideshow performers, costume contests, paranormal investigators, vendors and more — you’ll want to be here!

This year also features celebrity guest Kane Hodder, the actor who played Jason in the Friday the 13th franchise.

The Halloween and horror-themed festival will begin with “Opening Scaromonies” at 5 p.m. Friday. Among the entertainment that day will be the Windigo Dancing Witches, Istra the Belly Dancer, Jezzibel Side Show, Midgets with Attitude Wrestling Entertainment, a Q&A with Kane Hodder, Ghost tribute band Absolution, and EDM featuring Lockvibe until 1 a.m.

Saturday, grounds open at 10 a.m. and entertainment that day includes Istra the Belly Dancer, the Windigo Dancing Witches, Jezzibel, crowning of the queen and king, Meat Raffle with Our Friend Ed, RatBatSpider, a parade and costume contest, Metallica tribute band Blackened and Rob Zombie tribute band Hellbilly Deluxe.

Sunday will feature activities from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For the full event schedule and to purchase tickets, visit windigofest.com.

2. Shop downtown Manitowoc’s Fall Crawl

Head to downtown Manitowoc from 1 until 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 29) to shop until you drop!

Area businesses are partnering to bring a “Fall Crawl” — a day of specials, goodies and surprises, too.

Participating businesses include Before ‘N After, Ditto, graced, Gritty Lane, Kindred, Heart & Homestead, Ivy Trails Lakeshore, Pizza Garden, The Wild Iris, The A Spa, and The Granary.

Visit all of their Facebook pages to learn more about the specials at each location.

3. Start the Mammoth Hike Challenge

The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s third Mammoth Hike Challenge kicks off Saturday.

This year’s challenge is to hike, walk, run or backpack 42 miles on the Ice Age Trail and visit three trail communities.

You can kick it off right here in Manitowoc by visiting our section of the trail and patronizing Manitowoc businesses!

Those who complete the challenge earn a hiking certificate and Mammoth Hike Challenge patch. It’s truly a perfect way to enjoy Wisconsin’s vibrant fall colors.

Registration for the challenge is completely free and open all throughout October. Sign up as an individual, couple, family or even team at iceagetrail.org.

4. Test your limits at Scare USA

Rated one of the scariest haunted attractions in Wisconsin, get your heart pumping and palms sweating at Scare USA!

This is a high-energy show with music, food trucks and spooky characters.

Tickets are available online or at the box office.

Scare USA is at 1206 25th St. in Two Rivers and will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 29.

Learn more or get tickets at scareusa.com.

5. Take in live music

As always, jam out to live music this weekend with several venues hosting musicians.

On Friday, Whiskey Ditch plays at 6:30 p.m. at The Wharf, Kevin Troestler plays at 7 p.m. at Sabbatical Brewing, and Bob and Missy Tucker plays at 8:30 p.m. at Salute to Everyone.

On Saturday, Erin Krebs Quintet is live at 7 p.m. at Sabbatical Brewing and Bedroom Liars plays at 8:30 p.m. at Salute to Everyone.

All in Manitowoc, The Wharf is at 606 Quay St., Sabbatical is at 835 S. 29th St. and Salute to Everyone is at 1107 S. 10th St.

The City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism, branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism.

