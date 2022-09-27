ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

A defensive volleyball standout, an all-around football star, a swimming double and more: Who will be high school athlete of the week?

By Tom Dombeck, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3hqS_0iBoSLWt00

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Manitowoc-Sheboygan high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Friday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Contact Tom Dombeck at 920-686-2965 or tdombeck@htrnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Dombeck.

Comments / 0

