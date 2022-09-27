ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LIVE: Talk KC Royals with former Star columnist and best-selling author Joe Posnanski

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Royals have finished the home portion of their 2022 schedule and are playing out the string. They’ve actually played well over the past week, and for the first time since 2006 they’re operating without the guidance of top executive Dayton Moore.

This morning, on The Star’s weekly SportsBeat livestream, we’ll touch on those topics and more with our usual crew — Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy, myself and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell — plus a special guest: former longtime Kansas City Star sports columnist and best-selling author Joe Posnanski.

Posnanski worked for The Star from 1996-2009. Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MLB.com were among his subsequent career stops. For his 2007 book, The Soul of Baseball, Posnanski toured the country talking baseball with Buck O’Neil.

The Baseball 100, published last year, was dubbed “an instant sports classic” by the New York Post. Posnanski will speak at the Olathe Public Library on Saturday about baseball and his upcoming book, Why We Love Baseball.

But he’ll be joining us this morning. Join the conversation at about 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck O'neil
Person
Joe Posnanski
Person
Sam Mcdowell
Person
Dayton Moore
Royals Review

Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975

Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Star Sports#Kansas City Star#Sports Illustrated#Nbc Sports#The New York Post#The Olathe Public Library
numberfire.com

Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for September 29, 2022

Zack Greinke talks about his seven shutty start on Tuesday:. Greinke worked efficiently, completing those seven innings on 86 pitches (56 strikes). He held the Tigers to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts — both against Miguel Cabrera. In fact, striking out Cabrera is nothing new for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
978
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy