LIVE: Talk KC Royals with former Star columnist and best-selling author Joe Posnanski

The Royals have finished the home portion of their 2022 schedule and are playing out the string. They’ve actually played well over the past week, and for the first time since 2006 they’re operating without the guidance of top executive Dayton Moore.

This morning, on The Star’s weekly SportsBeat livestream, we’ll touch on those topics and more with our usual crew — Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy, myself and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell — plus a special guest: former longtime Kansas City Star sports columnist and best-selling author Joe Posnanski.

Posnanski worked for The Star from 1996-2009. Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MLB.com were among his subsequent career stops. For his 2007 book, The Soul of Baseball, Posnanski toured the country talking baseball with Buck O’Neil.

The Baseball 100, published last year, was dubbed “an instant sports classic” by the New York Post. Posnanski will speak at the Olathe Public Library on Saturday about baseball and his upcoming book, Why We Love Baseball.

But he’ll be joining us this morning. Join the conversation at about 10 a.m.