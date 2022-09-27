Read full article on original website
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Election Day is less than seven weeks away and data from Google Trends shows which candidates are most searched for. To help voters make their decisions, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Sept. 30.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A process server told a federal court Monday he tried to serve subpoena papers directly to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at his home in McKinney, Texas Monday morning, but that Paxton refused to take the documents and instead got in a truck and left, court records stated.
