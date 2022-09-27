AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Election Day is less than seven weeks away and data from Google Trends shows which candidates are most searched for. To help voters make their decisions, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D) will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Sept. 30.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO